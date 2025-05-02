Wegmans Just Opened A Sushi Restaurant In NYC And It Sells $190 Caviar

Wegmans boasts the best store-brand vanilla ice cream, and we're crazy about its hot bar Kung Pao chicken. Now, Wegmans has exploded onto NYC's bustling food scene with sushi lovers in mind. Introducing: Wegmans Next Door, located at 770 Broadway in Manhattan's Astor Place near Union Square. The new restaurant juts up to the existing Wegmans Astor Place grocery store and joins the first Next Door by Wegmans restaurant located in Rochester, New York. The upscale contemporary Japanese restaurant opened in Manhattan on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Menu highlights include 28 grams of golden osetra caviar served with buckwheat blini and yuzu crème fraîche for $190. For foodies feeling a tad less extravagant, Wegmans Next Door also offers a wide variety of small plates, and a tamer marinated salmon roe for $28. Other highlights include chu-toro tartare with truffle dashi, osetra caviar, and a miso bun ($48) and 12 shigoku oysters ($58). Guests are invited to skip the grocery line and sit down for a 4-ounce a5 Wagyu striploin steak ($160), grilled whole branzino ($52), or experimental veggie dishes like koji-marinated cauliflower with shiso chimichurri and miso walnuts ($15).

Rolling up with a squad? The Chef's Special Seafood Delights Signature Platter packs oysters, king salmon pâté, king crab, Hokkaido scallops, and shrimp to feed a crowd for $135. Wegmans Next Door also serves extensive nigiri, sashimi, and maki menus for sushi lovers, and like the fish regularly sold in Wegmans grocery stores, the fish is sourced from Tokyo's Toyosu Fish Market, the largest fish market in the world.