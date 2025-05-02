Wegmans Just Opened A Sushi Restaurant In NYC And It Sells $190 Caviar
Wegmans boasts the best store-brand vanilla ice cream, and we're crazy about its hot bar Kung Pao chicken. Now, Wegmans has exploded onto NYC's bustling food scene with sushi lovers in mind. Introducing: Wegmans Next Door, located at 770 Broadway in Manhattan's Astor Place near Union Square. The new restaurant juts up to the existing Wegmans Astor Place grocery store and joins the first Next Door by Wegmans restaurant located in Rochester, New York. The upscale contemporary Japanese restaurant opened in Manhattan on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
Menu highlights include 28 grams of golden osetra caviar served with buckwheat blini and yuzu crème fraîche for $190. For foodies feeling a tad less extravagant, Wegmans Next Door also offers a wide variety of small plates, and a tamer marinated salmon roe for $28. Other highlights include chu-toro tartare with truffle dashi, osetra caviar, and a miso bun ($48) and 12 shigoku oysters ($58). Guests are invited to skip the grocery line and sit down for a 4-ounce a5 Wagyu striploin steak ($160), grilled whole branzino ($52), or experimental veggie dishes like koji-marinated cauliflower with shiso chimichurri and miso walnuts ($15).
Rolling up with a squad? The Chef's Special Seafood Delights Signature Platter packs oysters, king salmon pâté, king crab, Hokkaido scallops, and shrimp to feed a crowd for $135. Wegmans Next Door also serves extensive nigiri, sashimi, and maki menus for sushi lovers, and like the fish regularly sold in Wegmans grocery stores, the fish is sourced from Tokyo's Toyosu Fish Market, the largest fish market in the world.
At Wegmans Next Door, decadence is the number-one menu item, with seafood following
For dessert, Wegmans Next Door offers an innovative fully gluten-free selection of treats from pistachio semifreddo to mochi with raspberry lychee and chocolate, as well as a sprawling craft cocktail menu boasting classics like the Martinez and new avant-garde beauties like the Kyoto Crush (genmaicha-infused Suntory Toki, grapefruit, honey, toasted sesame, and yuzu sake). Inside, a long, marble-topped sushi bar runs the length of the restaurant, which is decorated in warm gold and green tones.
Art Deco elements like velvet banquettes meet soft lantern lighting and natural elements like hammered metal oceanic artwork and artificial oak trees, creating an inviting yet elevated vibe. Wegmans has been teasing its Manhattan restaurant for some time now. Local Rochester, New York, news outlet the Democrat & Chronicle reported on the upcoming opening back in October 2024. Per the outlet, Wegmans Next Door's development has been spearheaded by Oliver Lange (the Michelin-starred corporate executive chef formerly of Zuma Japanese restaurant) and Kazuya "Matsu" Matsuoka, who opened Aburi Hana, the first Canadian Michelin-star restaurant in 2022.
At least for now, Wegmans Next Door is only open for Champagne hour and dinner service Monday through Saturday, with the Champagne & Caviar Bar being open from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Restaurant & Sushi Bar operating from 5:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. Per the website, reservations are "strongly encouraged," and indeed, remaining available time slots are already limited and moving fast.