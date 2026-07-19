The Best Butcher Shop In Every State
A butcher shop can be a food lover's dream, with fresh cuts of beef sparking BBQ recipe ideas and perfectly sliced bacon prompting weekend breakfast desires. But while a butcher shop can be a playground of food choices, the prices often cause a much-needed pause before one can carefully select just the right cut. There are many ways to save money at the butcher shop, but finding the best one in your state is a good place to start.
While there are things you should avoid saying to your butcher, they really do welcome all questions. So don't be afraid to talk to the people handling the meat, especially if you're looking for ways to make a BBQ platter or are unsure how to cook a certain piece of meat. The following butcher shops have won national or local awards and contests for best meat products, beating out competitors and wowing residents and tourists.
Alabama: The Son of a Butcher
Earning the Quality Business Award for 2026, which puts it among the top 1% of American businesses, The Son of a Butcher is run by — as the company name implies — sons of a butcher (appropriately named Butch). This butcher shop puts a premium on knowing the cattle ranchers, fishermen, and cheesemongers who provide the goods, and is praised for its freshly sourced, high-quality food, giving it a strong local reputation.
(205) 961-3200
2810 Third Ave S #100, Birmingham, AL 35233
Alaska: Tommy G's Meat & Sausage
In 2022, Tommy G's Meat & Sausage won the Grand Champion Award for its boneless ham at the American Cured Meat Championships and earned a Quality Business Award in 2024. Along with fresh cuts like brisket, pork butt, lamb shanks, and ribeye, Tommy G's offers a variety of meat products like summer sausage, jerky, brats, kielbasa, and, of course, the award-winning ham.
(907) 450-9500
3290 Peger Road, Suite C, Fairbanks, AK 99709
Arizona: The Meat Shop
With multiple Best of Phoenix awards, including Best Bacon in 2009 (bacon consistently sells out fast), Best Meat Market in 2012 and 2013, and Best Butcher Shop in 2023, The Meat Shop is a local favorite praised for its guanciale and offering customers house-made jerky and wild game like buffalo, venison, elk, and rabbit (which also sells out quickly). Standard meats include heritage pork, locally raised chicken, grass-fed and finished beef, and 21-day-aged grain-finished beef.
(602) 258-5075
202 East Buckeye Road, Phoenix, AZ, 85004
Arkansas: The Butcher Block
The Butcher Block was named Best of River Valley Best Place to Buy Meat in 2023 and offers butcher shop fare like burger patties, steaks, and ribs, plus spices and sauces. It also features seasonal seafood, fresh produce, deli sandwiches, and take-and-bake, such as meatloaf. Thanks to its high-quality food, it also won the Quality Business Award in 2026, which recognizes the top 1% of businesses based on online and expert reviews, customer service, track record, community involvement, and sustainability.
(479) 646-4666
8901 Jenny Lind Road #8, Fort Smith, AR, 72908
California: The Meatery Butchery & Eatery
The Meatery Butchery & Eatery was rated the Best Specialty Butcher Shop in California through a statewide poll by MarketBeat. It's family-run with chef Todd Fisher, a previous Michelin Plate Award winner and food television host. Offering locally-sourced carrot-finished prime meat, Japanese A5 wagyu, and dozens of house-made sausage varieties, The Meatery is considered a destination deli — people visit from out of state to chow down on sandwiches, like the Goomba and calamari steak po'boy, and mouthwatering brisket.
(831) 656-8810
1534 Fremont Blvd, Seaside, CA, 93955
Colorado: Blackbelly Market
From a food truck and farm, Blackbelly grew to include a restaurant and butcher shop. Chef Hosea Rosenberg, winner of "Top Chef" Season 5 and James Beard finalist, values close relationships with ranchers and farmers for sourcing the freshest produce and meat. Blackbelly earned the Michelin Green Star — an elite award for outstanding commitment to sustainable gastronomy — in 2023. Head butcher and Michelin Award recipient Kelly Kawachi oversees whole-animal (cow, pig, lamb) butchery, which includes take-home cuts, house-made cured meats, and on-site sandwiches.
(303) 247-1000
1606 Conestoga St Suite 1, Boulder, CO, 80301
Connecticut: The Country Butcher
The Country Butcher at Spring Meadow Farm is a multiple award-winning 80-acre farm raising grass-fed, grain-finished prime-certified Angus cattle. Pennsylvania Dutch chicken and pork are also available, including house-made sausage. Specializing in cured meats, The Country Butcher has gotten championship honors for its semi-boneless ham and smoked bacon. Alongside local beef, the shop carries local honey and complementary market provisions, like spice blends and sauces.
(860) 875-5352
1032 Tolland Stage Road, Tolland, CT, 06084
Delaware: Hickman's Meat Market
Family-owned for more than 200 years, Hickman's Meat Market won Best of Delaware for butcher shops in 2022 and 2025, and its high-quality meat and service are likely why. The market offers prime beef, pork, including whole hog options, veal, lamb (also whole), poultry, and rabbit, as well as other meat products like jerky, corned beef, bacon, ham, and dozens of fresh sausages, such as Italian, bratwurst, chorizo, and linguisa.
(302) 226-8345
19730 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, DE, 19971
Florida: Beauregard's Fine Meats & Butchery
Beauregard's Fine Meats & Butchery is in a league of its own offering Florida Cracker Cattle, one of the oldest U.S. breeds. This is rare in butcher shops (so it's not always available) because Cracker Cattle are as wild as it gets — they graze Florida's wild terrain with very little human interruption for up to seven years, resulting in lean, tender, flavorful meat. This Palm Beach County shop is a local favorite lunch spot and was voted Best Butcher Shop South Florida by readers of the Sun Sentinel.
(561) 409-4783
497 NE 20th St, Boca Raton, FL, 33431
Georgia: Findley's Butcher Shop
Findley's Butcher Shop has been the No. 1 butcher shop in Georgia for more than a dozen years. It's a full-service butchery with decades of experience, offering everything from wild-caught seafood to wild game, like elk, ostrich, bison, and gator. Findley's is a local favorite for its custom, cut-to-order grass-fed beef, Berkshire pork, and house-made products, such as jerky, sausages, ham, and pastrami, as well as heat-and-eat items like brisket, gumbo, and Brunswick stew.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: The Local General Store
A local favorite and the first whole animal butcher shop on the island of O'ahu, The Local General Store is a mash-up of butchery and bakery, offering customers everything from fresh steak cuts to over-the-top croissants. As showcased on Bon Appetit, this butcher shop is changing Hawaii's meat landscape by making fresh meat more accessible to locals. Along with custom cuts of raw meat, house-made deli meat, including Spam, sausages, pate, and scrapple, is available.
(808) 777-2431
3458 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI, 96816
Idaho: Greenfield Custom Meat
Residents of Treasure Valley voted Greenfield Custom Meat as the Best of Idaho butcher shop in 2026. The shop is part of the Idaho Preferred Program, which identifies and highlights local agriculture. Greenfield Custom Meat sources grass-fed, grain-finished beef that's a wagyu-angus cross. Along with typical butcher cuts, you can order quarter, half, and whole cow, and half or whole pig.
(208) 888-9690
2965 W Amity Rd, Meridian, ID, 83642
Illinois: Publican Quality Meats
USA Today Illinois readers have spoken — Publican Quality Meats made the reader's choice list for best butcher shops in 2025. Also labeled best butcher by Eater Chicago, Publican offers local beef (dry-aged available), chicken, and pork from fifth-generation Slagel Family Farm. The shop also has pastries, sausages, deli meats, eggs, and dairy. You can choose from heat-and-eat and take-and-bake items as well.
(877) 298-0606
825 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL, 60607
Indiana: Joe's Butcher Shop
A butcher shop and fish market, Joe's Butcher Shop is a favorite among locals and no stranger to the community. Owner Joe Lazzara, who says he made a hobby of eating at James Beard-nominated restaurants, sources hormone- and antibiotic-free cattle and pigs. Customers consistently recommend Joe's, where you can also find meal-size sandwiches to go, like the Aji Amarillo flank steak sandwich with Oaxacan cheese and the Rich Boy (blackened scallops with tomatoes, remoulade, and lettuce).
(317) 846-8877
111 West Main St, Suite 110, Carmel, IN, 46032
Iowa: Dayton Meat Products
With a wall of awards spanning at least a decade from state fair and meat producer competitions, Dayton Meat Products does custom meat processing and smoking with its on-site slaughterhouse and smokehouse. It's worthy of the accolades; customers on Reddit proclaimed the effort to get there was well worth the amazing food and homemade pies. It also makes more than 60 types of sausages and house-made jerky, bacon, and ham, along with the usual fresh cuts of beef, pork, and chicken.
(641) 528-3420
102 Montezuma St., Malcom, IA, 50157
Kansas: Yoder Meats
With a dozen awards in 2026 alone, Yoder Meats is a community favorite for its locally raised fresh cuts of beef, pork, lamb, and elk, plus its award-winning smoked jerky and sausages. Besides winning Best of Wichita Gold four years in a row, Yoder Meats was named Kansas grand champion for Most Innovative Product for both beef and pork. Along with custom meat processing, Yoder offers smoked cheeses, cheese curds, and a wide variety of soft cheeses.
Multiple locations
Kentucky: Critchfield Meats Family Market
For more than 55 years, Critchfield Meats Family Market has been serving restaurants and grocery stores in the community with fresh cuts of beef, pork, and poultry, along with deli items like ham, potato salad, and quiches, earning the Quality Business Award in 2023 and 2026. Butch's Grill, located inside the market, highlights fresh meat with offerings like the popular ribeye sandwich. But there's also homemade cakes and pies for your sweet tooth.
(859) 276-4965
398 Southland Dr, Lexington, KY, 40503
Louisiana: Little Verons
Little Verons was named USA Today's Top 10 best butcher shops two years in a row, 2024 and 2025, for its fresh cuts of meat, deli items like chicken salad, hot ready-to-eat foods such as cheeseburgers and rotisserie chicken, produce, daily specials, and wine and spirits. It also offers fresh local seafood and house-made sausages including boudin (Cajun-style with pork, rice, veggies, and seasonings).
(337) 981-0098
403 Rena Dr, Lafayette, LA, 70503
Maine: Maine Meat
A local favorite, Maine Meat is regularly spotlighted by publications like Portsmouth Herald, News Center Maine, and The Boston Globe, as well as being listed multiple times as one of the best butcher shops in America by Food & Wine. Carrying locally sourced whole animals for beef, pork, lamb, and poultry, the shop also does in-house dry aging. You'll also find house-made deli meats, smoked bacon, and sausages.
(207) 703-0219
7 Wallingford Square #104, Kittery, ME, 03904
Maryland: John Brown General & Butchery
John Brown General & Butchery was named as one of the best butcher shops in America by Food & Wine, and NFL linebacker Kyle Van Noy gave the shop a shout-out as the best in Maryland. Featuring whole animal butchery with grass-fed, grass-finished beef, pasture-raised pork, lamb, and poultry, John Brown does its own in-house dry aging and stocks local eggs and produce. It also offers house-made sausages, pate, charcuterie, and baked goods.
(410) 891-8549
13501 Falls Road, Cockeysville, MD, 21030
Massachusetts: Savenor's Butchery
Savenor's Butchery in Cambridge is an iconic butcher shop where Julia Child once sourced meat for "The French Chef." Having won multiple Best Butcher Shop in Boston awards, including 2026, and landing on Food and Wine's Best Butcher Shop list for 2023, Savenor's is also the supplier for famous Fenway butter burgers and bacon cheeseburger blends. The shop offers everything from wagyu beef to heritage pork to wild game, like boar, elk, pheasant, and quail.
(617) 576-6328
92 Kirkland St, Cambridge, MA 02138
Michigan: Marrow Detroit Provisions
Marrow in the Market encompasses it all — offering butcher shop fare through Marrow Detroit Provisions and housing a dining area, lounge, and butcher bar where you can order deli sandwiches, barbecue, and prepared food. As one of Detroit Weekly's best butcher shops for 2026, and also a finalist for Best of Detroit 2026, Marrow is frequently highlighted in local news for its local and sustainable meat and in-house processing plant.
(313) 624-1537
2442 Riopelle St, Detroit, MI 48207
Minnesota: Schmidt's Meat Market
Since 1947, Schmidt's Meat Market has been knocking it out of the park with its German-style cured meats and dried beef and jerky, as evidenced by more than 170 national and international awards. This meat market may be known for its house-smoked sausages and brats, but it has a 130-foot full-service counter where you can find fresh cuts, too. Schmidt's has well over a dozen best-of mentions, including Minnesota's Best in 2024.
(507) 232-3438
319 Pine St, Nicollet, MN 56074
Mississippi: Lil Butcher Shoppe
Lil Butcher Shoppe received the Quality Business Award 2025 and Small Business Leadership Award 2026. The shop is known for offerings that include meat like Australian wagyu, filet mignon, and bone-in pork chops, as well as housemade sausages in varying flavors like pineapple, blueberry, three cheese, and sweet fire. It was also voted Best Local Product and Best Place to Buy Meat in 2025.
(601) 261-2765
1910 Broadway Dr, Hattiesburg, MS
Missouri: Bolyard's Meat & Provision
Sourcing locally from Midwestern pastured farms, Bolyard's Meat & Provision does whole animal butchery where you can find beef, pork, lamb, and poultry. Having made the top three in USA Today's 10 Best list, Bolyard's was also spotlighted multiple times in local press, as well as on the History Channel. Aside from fresh cuts, Bolyard's offers customers a variety of fresh sausages, deli meat, and in-house sandwiches St. Louis Magazine called some of the best around.
(314) 647-2567
2733 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood, MO 63143
Montana: Daniels Gourmet Meats and Sausages
A highly rated local favorite, Daniels Gourmet Meats and Sausages is a third-generation butcher shop worthy of multiple awards. It's also one of only a handful of places in the U.S. where you can buy a fresh steak from a vending machine 24/7. Aside from the brats, bacon, and steak cuts found in the handy machine, in-store offers everything from wagyu ribeye to seafood. You can also opt for veal or pork chops or maybe some clam chowder to go.
(406) 587-3092
520 W Griffin Dr, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Den's Country Meats
Den's Country Meats has been serving Table Rock residents, reportedly winning more than 1,000 state and national awards since 1985. The shop is also its own meat processing plant for beef, pork, and deer, but may be best known for award-winning sausages, which took home gold at the week-long competition in Germany in 2025, hosted by the meat industry's International Trade Fair. Den's Country Meats was also declared grand champion in 2026 by the South Dakota Association of Meat Processors.
(402) 839-4635
62573 Highway 4, Table Rock, NE 68447
Nevada: John Mull's Meats
A local favorite that was highlighted on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," John Mull's Meats is both a popular barbecue joint and an award-winning butcher shop. Named No. 1 in America by USA Today's 10 Best, John Mull's serves brisket that customers rave about. While you can opt to eat BBQ on-site, the meat market showcases various cuts of beef, pork, and lamb, whole rabbit, buffalo patties, and even frog legs and hog head.
(702) 645-1200
3730 Thom Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada 89130
New Hampshire: The Tuckaway Tavern & Butchery
Considered one of Guy Fieri's top five restaurants of all time and highlighted on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," The Tuckaway Tavern & Butchery is — you guessed it — a tavern and butchery. The butchery features daily prepared foods like sausages and gourmet burgers alongside fresh cuts of meat. The Tuckaway has also won Best of NH awards in multiple years, including 2026, and was featured on "Phantom Gourmet."
(603) 244-2431
58 Route 27, Raymond, NH 03077
New Jersey: John's Meat Market
John's Meat Market is a third-generation butchery, selling fresh cuts of beef, pork, poultry, lamb, duck, and wild game like kangaroo, elk, pheasant, and venison, as well as fresh fish and housemade sausages. You can also purchase prepared foods to go, such as chicken parm, pulled pork barbecue, and sirloin chili. John's has been spotlighted in local press, also earning the Quality Business Award 2024 and landing on Food and Wine's best-of list in 2023.
(908) 322-7126
389 Park Ave, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076
New Mexico: Beck & Bulow
As fresh and close to nature as it gets, Beck & Bulow offers customers a range of meat from beef and lamb to wild boar and bison, as well as wild-caught seafood. It's a local favorite that was voted Best of Santa Fe in 2023 and is highlighted in the press often. It focuses on sourcing from regenerative ranches, welcoming bitcoin as a payment option.
(505) 428-6827
1934 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505
New York: Esposito Meat Market
Aside from being a source of meat for Martha Stewart's magazines, Esposito Meat Market is a local favorite. The shop offers various fresh cuts, housemade sausage, and deli meats and cheeses. It's loved by many, topping multiple best-of lists and earning the Quality Business Award in 2024. Opening in 1932, Esposito has shown staying power with its wide range of options from beef and pork to quail and squab.
(212) 279-3298
500 Ninth Ave @ 38th St, New York, NY 10018
North Carolina: The Chop Shop Butchery
The Chop Shop Butchery is in the spotlight frequently and is a local favorite. Having earned the Quality Business Award three years in a row, while landing on multiple best-of lists, it's not surprising that The Chop Shop is also the source for Michelin-recognized restaurants. It offers Apple Brandy dry-aged beef, heritage pork, and air-chilled poultry in various cuts, and housemade sausages in varieties like smoked kielbasa, Carolina classic, and currywurst.
multiple locations
North Dakota: Meats by John and Wayne
Having been named Best of Red River Valley since 2015, Meats by John and Wayne is a Fargo favorite that has everything from ribeye to peanut butter and jelly bratwurst. With its range of fresh meat, like whole fryers, pork tenderloins, shrimp, and brisket, it also has a variety of smoked meats, such as Cajun sausage and beef bacon. Additionally, Meats by John and Wayne earned the Quality Business Award in 2024.
(701) 281-2300
1801 45th St S, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Eckerlin Meats
As far back as 1852, Eckerlin Meats has been serving Cincinnati residents fresh cuts of beef, pork, and chicken, along with brats and metts, or yard sausages. Known for its award-winning goetta — a traditional German breakfast made up of slow-cooked ground pork and beef with oats, onions, and spices — this sixth-generation butcher shop is a highly rated local favorite frequently highlighted in the news.
(513) 721-5743
116 W Elder St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Oklahoma: Roger's Meat Market
Roger's Meat Market is a highly rated local favorite, perhaps best known for its hot links that range from regular to 4X hot. Besides the traditional fresh cuts of beef, pork, and chicken, the meat market offers customers less traditional options like alligator or crawfish boudin and chicken stuffed with seafood, crawfish, or alligator. The market also processes deer and other game meats.
(405) 677-2306
1925 SE 29th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129
Oregon: Gartner's Country Meat Market
Gartner's Country Meat Market is a customer favorite, rated highly for its marinated beef short ribs, German brats, and fresh beef, pork, and poultry cuts. It earned the Quality Business Award in 2024 and has been featured in the press. Reviewers are fans of the house-smoked sausages, but the pepper jerky and pastrami are also not to be missed.
(503) 252-7801
7450 NE Lombard St, Portland, OR 97218
Pennsylvania: Halteman Family Meats
Halteman Family Meats, which is located in the center of Philadelphia, is highly rated with customers for burgers, bacon, sausages, and service, and was included in USA Today's 10 Best list for 2025. It offers fresh cuts of beef, pork, and poultry, plus smoked meats, turkey scrapple, stuffed pork chops, and signature beef burgers custom-made with mix-ins. Halteman Family Meats has a sister site rooted in Amish heritage, where you can find sweet Dutch bakery products.
(215) 925-3206
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rhode Island: Central Meat Market
Central Meat Market earned the Quality Business Award in 2024 and is a local hometown favorite for fresh cuts of beef, poultry, pork, and lamb, plus the butchers' expertise and friendly service. Family-owned and operated since the early '80s, this butcher shop sources all local meat, including rabbit, goat, and sheep. With its on-site smokehouse, meat lovers can also purchase specialty Portuguese sausages, ham, and bacon.
(401) 751-6935
113 Gano St, Providence, RI 02906
South Carolina: Ted's Butcherblock
Earning the Quality Business Award in 2024, 2025, and 2026, as well as receiving a Community Impact Award and landing on Food and Wine's best-of list in 2023, Ted's Butcherblock is consistently a favorite among locals for its hand-cut to-order fresh beef, pork, and poultry. Along with housemade sausages and artisanal bacon, the shop offers freshly made pasta and sauces, local seasonal seafood, charcuterie, pate, liver mousse, and sandwiches and paninis to enjoy in-house or to-go.
(843) 577-0094
334 East Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401
South Dakota: Lee's Meats & Sausages
Award-winning Lee's Meats & Sausages took home two international silver medals for Germany's World Trade Meat Fair in Frankfurt. Its recipes have been in the family for generations, and it's a local favorite that has been highlighted in the press for pickled Polish sausage. Lee's also offers fresh cuts of beef, pork, and poultry, jerky, salmon, BBQ sauce, and handmade toffee. Aside from its championship meat, Lee's processes wild game and even has a wildlife museum on site.
(605) 368-2161
46754 271st St, Tea, SD 57064
Tennessee: Main Street Meats
Main Street Meats is a Michelin-recognized butcher shop and restaurant that earned the Quality Business Award from 2023 to 2026. Performing whole-animal butchery, Main Street Meats offers customers traditional cuts of meat but promises to find other cuts as well. This butcher shop restaurant has been highlighted in the press frequently, with Forbes including it as part of a foodie road trip across Tennessee.
(423) 602-9568
217 East Main St, Chattanooga, TN 37408
Texas: Deep Cuts
Earning Best of Dallas in 2025, with appearances in other best-of lists, Deep Cuts is loved by customers for its Texas wagyu, heritage pork, and handmade sausage. The shop has won multiple awards for its outstanding business, offering poultry, game, and meats smoked in-house. Along with traditional cuts, Deep Cuts also stocks fresh butter and fat, like tallow, lard, and pork back. You'll also find fresh and smoked sausages, from classic brats to smoked Italian.
(469) 906-6420
7989 Belt Line Road #146, Dallas, TX 75248
Utah: Heritage Craft Butchers
James Beard nominee Heritage Craft Butchers is an Orem favorite with its range of fresh pork and beef cuts, including in-store 30-40-day dry-aged beef. It's a highly rated shop earning the Quality Business Award in 2024 and 2025, marking customer satisfaction. This multi-generational butcher shop focuses on building community, and it shows with many customers recommending the place. Aside from fresh cuts, Heritage offers subscription boxes of up to 24 pounds of meat.
(801) 785-4052 ext. 2
1560 S State St, Orem, UT 84097
Vermont: Vermont (Williston) Meat and Seafood
Loyally referred to as Vermont Meat and Seafood, this well-loved butcher shop originated in Williston and expanded in 2024 when the owner, Dana Pontbriand, bought Shelburne Meat Market. Though many Vermonters source directly from farms for their meat haul, Meat and Seafood provides locals with everything from prime ribeye and baby back pork ribs to sushi-grade ahi tuna and P.E.I. mussels. Customers recommend the sides, sandwiches, and swordfish steaks.
willistonmeatandfishmarket.com
multiple locations
Virginia: The Organic Butcher of McLean
Named the No. 1 best butcher shop nationally by USA Today in 2024 and No. 2 in 2025, The Organic Butcher of McLean was the runner-up for Best of NoVA in 2026. This shop is highly rated by customers who consistently love its offerings, stating it lives up to all the hype. The Organic Butcher offers fresh cuts of locally raised beef, Berkshire and Iberico pork, lamb, game meat, and poultry from chicken to duck, wild-caught seafood, and even local produce.
(703) 790-8300
6712 Old Dominion Dr, McLean, VA 22101
Washington: Beast and Cleaver
Beast and Cleaver is accustomed to being highlighted in the press, especially since the owner and chef, Kevin Smith, was a semifinalist for the James Beard Award. Making USA Today's 10 Best list in 2025, Beast and Cleaver focuses on whole animal butchery but also features an authentic English pub where you can find classics like Scotch eggs, meat pies, and sausage rolls. The butcher shop sources the highest quality meat, whether local or national.
(206) 708-1400
2362 NW 80th St, Seattle, WA 98117
West Virginia: Farmer's Daughter Market and Butcher
Farmer's Daughter Market and Butcher has won Best of West Virginia for multiple years, including 2025, and is highly rated with customers for its burgers and sandwiches. The shop has also won multiple awards for its hot and sweet capicola, pate campagne, black garlic ham, burgers, sandwiches, liver cheese, Provençal ham, and more. It's a whole animal butchery where you can also get fresh to-order cuts.
(304) 856-2550
2908 NW Pike, Capon Bridge, WV 26711
Wisconsin: Louie's Finer Meats
Louie's Finer Meats has won multiple state, national, and international awards for smoked meats and is a local favorite for brats. Along with fresh cuts of beef and pork, Louie's is known for its selection of summer sausages, ham, bacon, meat sticks, and jerky. This butcher shop will also process whole deer or bear, too.
(715) 822-4728
2025 Superior Ave, Cumberland, WI 54829
Wyoming: Frank's Butcher Shop
Having won the Quality Business Award in 2024, Frank's Butcher Shop is consistently a local favorite and often highlighted in the press for its Wyoming-born, raised, and processed meat that's dry-aged for at least two weeks. Frank's also offers customers sausages, bacon, and deli meats, such as pastrami and hickory-smoked ham. Locals love the kielbasa and steak, like a 3-pound tomahawk ribeye.
multiple locations
Methodology
To determine the best butcher shop in each state, I checked national and local awards, plus food competitions. Shops were voted the best by locals or took home grand prizes from meat competitions. Some places have award-winning chefs and butchers, while others received glowing recommendations from customers or local publications. Some states had multiple butcher shops vying for the top spot, so I used online customer reviews to break the tie.