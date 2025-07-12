10 Tips You Need For Crafting The Ultimate BBQ Platter

One of the biggest mistakes people make with barbecue, says pitmaster Sam Jones, is not allowing enough time for prepping and cooking. He recommends allocating enough time, whether it's whole hog or shoulder, so that you don't rush the process and screw up along the way. Planning a couple of days ahead of your barbecue can help you deliver perfectly cooked meat with a show-stopping crust.

Michael Conlon of Virgil's Real BBQ at Times Square in New York City, recommends seasoning meat at least 24 hours before cooking to create the perfect bark. But pitmaster Nick Kleutsch recommends keeping it simple when seasoning your beef — stick with salt, pepper, and garlic. "You can get more creative on poultry or pork," he says, "adding some dried chilis and brown sugar."

To help you schedule your barbecue prep and cook, pitmaster Carey Bringle suggests looking up cooking time reference charts. "There are plenty of [barbecue] sites that provide cooking times, and it's always better to be safe than sorry," he says. It's wise to prepare your barbecue early and maintain it at temperature in order to serve your guests in a timely manner.