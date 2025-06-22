Here's How Much Steak You Need Per Person When Cooking For A Crowd

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When planning a steak dinner for a group, guessing how much to serve can be tricky. Whether it's a backyard cookout, a family reunion, or a tailgate feast, knowing how much steak to buy per person is key. "When cooking for the cavalry, a good rule of thumb is about eight ounces of uncooked steak per person," says Robbie Shoults, Celebrity Chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse and owner of Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898. The Shoults family has been smoking and grilling meats for 80 years, and Robbie knows exactly what it takes to feed any crowd.

"If you plan on having lots of sides and other proteins to go with it, you can go down to about five to six ounces per person," Shoults recommends. "Pre-cut and packaged steaks are always more expensive, so that's why I opt to buy whole cuts such as top sirloin or whole ribeyes. You can pick these up at wholesale clubs and then slice them yourself to the desired thickness, saving money at the same time."

Remember that bones take up weight too — especially in cuts like T-bones or ribeyes. So adjust your math accordingly for both whether you are going to sous vide ribeyes or grill easy carne asada for a crowd. Next up: managing everyone's temperature requests without losing your mind.