Here's How Much Steak You Need Per Person When Cooking For A Crowd
When planning a steak dinner for a group, guessing how much to serve can be tricky. Whether it's a backyard cookout, a family reunion, or a tailgate feast, knowing how much steak to buy per person is key. "When cooking for the cavalry, a good rule of thumb is about eight ounces of uncooked steak per person," says Robbie Shoults, Celebrity Chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse and owner of Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898. The Shoults family has been smoking and grilling meats for 80 years, and Robbie knows exactly what it takes to feed any crowd.
"If you plan on having lots of sides and other proteins to go with it, you can go down to about five to six ounces per person," Shoults recommends. "Pre-cut and packaged steaks are always more expensive, so that's why I opt to buy whole cuts such as top sirloin or whole ribeyes. You can pick these up at wholesale clubs and then slice them yourself to the desired thickness, saving money at the same time."
Remember that bones take up weight too — especially in cuts like T-bones or ribeyes. So adjust your math accordingly for both whether you are going to sous vide ribeyes or grill easy carne asada for a crowd. Next up: managing everyone's temperature requests without losing your mind.
The best cuts to serve a crowd (and how to handle the rare vs. well-done debate)
Not all steaks are created equal — especially when you're feeding a group. Some cuts are more forgiving, more affordable, and better suited to bulk cooking than others. For larger crowds, you may want to skip the individual filets and go for whole cuts that can be portioned by you or your friendly butcher. Top sirloin steak is lean, flavorful, and relatively affordable. Ribeye has more fat and a richer flavor, and it's perfect for guests who like their steak juicy and tender. Flank and skirt steak are great for slicing thin and serving buffet-style, especially when marinated and grilled.
Cooking everything to order can be a nightmare, so the trick is to cook large cuts (36 to 42 ounces) in batches. Start with the well-done pieces since they take the longest, then move down to medium-well, medium, and finally rare. Keeping finished steaks warm in a low oven or tented in foil can help maintain temperature without overcooking.
Another pro tip: Label your cutting board or platter sections so that guests can grab the doneness they prefer, or serve steaks with cute little toothpicks with labels, like these from Peutier. And last thing: When in doubt, cook a little extra. Leftover steak makes a great next-day meal, especially when it's this life-changing guajillo steak and sweet potato hash recipe. Feeding all those steak lovers doesn't have to be stressful. Start with what your crew is craving, and relax. You've got the chops to pull it off.