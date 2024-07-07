12 Helpful Tips For Perfectly Grilled Alligator Meat

In the South, alligator meat is a must-have — and if you've never tried it before, you're missing out. With a taste that's compared to a cross between poultry, pork, and fish, gator meat is versatile and included on many restaurant menus. If you have sampled an alligator dish and didn't like it, chances are that the meat wasn't sourced or cooked in the best way.

Whether you're new to Southern cuisine or have previously chowed down on fried gator at a tailgate party, what you need to know about alligator meat is that it's lean, protein-packed, and sustainable. To learn more about what could be called "chicken of the bayou," we reached out to alligator experts to round up the most helpful tips for perfectly grilled alligator meat.

Straight from the Florida Everglades, we spoke with Tyler Riechman, the vice president of Alligators, Inc. — a "one-stop shop for all things alligator" — to get the scoop on everything from sourcing gator meat to finding the best alligator recipes to enjoy. We also checked in with Christie Vanover, the head cook and championship-winning pitmaster with Girls Can Grill, and Mike Starr, owner and operator of Blazing Star BBQ, to learn all about grilling and smoking alligator meat, from prep to finish.