You Can Buy A Fresh Steak From This Vending Machine 24/7

There's nothing like a thick, juicy ribeye when you get a hankering for steak. Your local butcher shop or your supermarket's meat department probably has a great selection, and plenty of other cuts, too. But what happens if it's the middle of the night, you just got off the late shift, and you want to grill up some dinner before the sun even rises? If other stores are closed, Daniels Gourmet Meats and Sausages in Bozeman, Montana, has a solution. They have a 24/7 meat vending machine so you can get fresh steak any time.

Daniels Gourmet Meats is run by a third-generation butcher and sausage maker. The shop has plenty of meat on hand during business hours, but the owners wanted to ensure customers have access even after hours. "I think our customer base wants to buy meat after 6 p.m. We're closed Sunday, so it's a great opportunity for our fishermen, skiers, and avid outdoors people to come in before or after hours," owner Austin Daniels told KBZK News.

The machine looks like a typical touchscreen vending machine and is in a closed-off section of the store, accessible from outside. Customers can choose from a selection of sausages, jerky, bacon, and various cuts of steak like New York strip and ribeye. The machine is temperature-controlled with its own compressor and sensors, and stocked with fresh products from the shop daily.