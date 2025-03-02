What Sets Pennsylvania Dutch Chicken Pot Pie Apart From The Classic

For many people, the thought of chicken pot pie brings to mind a rich mixture of chicken and vegetables in a thick sauce, all baked under a golden brown pie crust. However, in parts of Pennsylvania, that's not what you'll get if you order chicken pot pie. Instead, you'll get a steaming, slightly soupy plate of stewed chicken with thick, homemade egg noodle squares. It's more akin to chicken noodle soup than that familiar crusted meat pie.

This uncrusted version of pot pie is a throwback to the German and Swiss immigrants who populated the area around Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and has been a popular way to fill hungry bellies for hundreds of years. Most versions of pot pie are a clever cook's way to stretch a humble amount of meat to feed a table full of hungry family and guests, including this noodle-rich version. Pennsylvania Dutch pot pie allowed rural families to use all parts of a backyard chicken — the simmered broth and meat from a hen and the noodles made from the undeveloped eggs inside the bird create an economical meal.