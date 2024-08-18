Chef-Recommended Tips For Making Homemade Egg Noodles

Nothing's better than a fresh batch of homemade pasta. The taste and texture of freshly prepared noodles is well worth the time spent making them, particularly when it comes to the versatile egg noodle. Unsurprisingly, the main difference between egg noodles and other types of pasta is that egg noodles (true to their name) use more egg than other varieties, giving them a richer taste and heavier texture.

While many cuisines use egg noodles with creamier and more flavorful sauces, they can fit any type of dish you want — and you don't even have to change the noodle recipe. On that note, it's actually fairly simple to learn how to make this type of pasta from scratch on your own. And once you learn the tips for making homemade egg noodles, you may never go back to dried pasta again.

To get the best recommendations for making homemade egg noodles, we spoke to Travis Post, chef and co-owner of the Seattle, Washington restaurant Noodle/Bar. Post handmakes all the noodles for the restaurant in house, so he knows the best ways to create delicious homemade egg noodles. If you're ready to improve your pasta preparation abilities with expert insight, here are some tips to know when it comes to making homemade egg noodles.