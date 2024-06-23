What's The Difference Between Egg Noodles And Pasta

There's something very comforting about noodles, whether it be a plate of pasta, a quick ramen fix, or a nourishing bowl of chicken noodle soup. Finding a catch-all term can be tricky; after all, there is a subtle difference between noodles and pasta. A sturdy, unleavened dough of variable flour is molded, cut into fun shapes, and subsequently boiled for enjoyment. If you start to examine all of its variations, and many fascinating details emerge.

A particularly interesting example are egg noodles. You likely know them as the darker yellow, wide variety seen at the grocery alongside pasta. Perhaps you've employed them in a classic chicken casserole, noting their shorter cooking time and softer consistency. So, other than their eponymous egg constituency, what makes them distinct from pasta?

Turns out, it's a complicated question, and one that really sifts through the specifics of noodle creation. Pasta is all about a semolina flour base, although egg noodles can sometimes involve the flour, too. Noodles necessitate a long ribbony shape, and while pasta can be long, it also takes on more varied forms. And although a plate of pasta undoubtedly warrants associations with Italy, egg noodles are found both all over the world.