The Comforting Taiwanese Noodle Soup That's Loaded With Tender Beef

Chicken noodle may be the go-to comforting soup in the U.S., but another meat-based variant is no less delicious. Popular in China and even more so in Taiwan, such a hearty creation is full of flavor. When prepared properly, it's loaded with tender chunks of beef, bok choy, and pickled mustard greens. The contained noodles — typically wheat — are springy, perfectly melding into the soup. And despite its beef base, the broth is light and bursts with a bouquet of delicious spices.

Ubiquitous in Taiwan, this beef noodle soup is enjoyed at small restaurants and markets throughout the country. Yet despite its casual nature, it carries serious esteem. Several eateries known for serving it are noted in the Michelin guide, and the dish is even celebrated at an annual Beef Noodle Festival. Such intense competition means the food has taken on an array of refined forms. An especially popular version is called hong shao niu rou mian — and it may just be your new favorite comfort food.