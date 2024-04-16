Why Egg Noodles Aren't As Gluten-Free As You Might Think

Avoiding gluten isn't always the trickiest part of following a gluten-free diet. While it can be tough to avoid certain foods, figuring out which foods are safe to consume can be as precarious. We all know that if you're gluten-free, you should avoid anything with wheat and its derivatives, including certain bread and types of pasta. But this protein may pop up in the most unexpected places, including soy sauce, licorice, and whiskey. And if you gravitate toward egg noodles, thinking they're a gluten-free alternative to classic pasta, you may want to think twice.

At first glance, it sounds like noodles made from eggs should be a safe bet. Upon closer inspection, however, these packages typically contain two ingredients: Eggs and wheat flour. Store-bought versions may have some additional ingredients, such as folic acid and riboflavin, but if you make these noodles at home, all you need are the two main elements and a little salt. While the eggs create a more vibrant yellow hue and a deeper savory flavor, the wheat flour places it squarely in the gluten-filled category.