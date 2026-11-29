I grew up eating Nordic holiday dishes. I have so many memories of enjoying these foods and drinks over the span of my life — eating magenta-colored rødkål with my grampy on Christmas Eve, warming up with lingonberry-smothered lefse beneath the strung lights in Tromsø, and sipping on glögi in Helsinki, among other moments.

Nordic holiday dishes do a great job of capturing the northern reaches of the world on the plate. I feel like I can taste the snow-coated lanes, red-hued cottages, and iceberg-studded shores when I enjoy these concoctions. In the way that clove and cardamom infuse sweet dishes, I can taste the trading history and my Viking heritage. When I eat smoked and dried fish that gleams on the holiday table, I remember how strong my ancestors were, relying on preservation methods, thought-out food storage, and seafood expertise to get through the dark winters. The Nordic culinary scene reflects a will to survive and a drive to explore. It's no different during the holiday season (but you can expect some festive touches on the table).

So, here are the 15 best Nordic holiday dishes everyone should try once (at least). Each comes from either Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, or Sweden.