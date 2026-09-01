Make The Fluffiest Mousse Norwegian-Style With Just 3 Ingredients
If you're a fan of whipped desserts like mousse, but want something fruity and tart, look no further than one fluffy Norwegian-style dessert made with only three ingredients: trollkrem. Traditionally, the treat, one of many popular Scandinavian dishes you have to try at least once, is made by whipping a few egg whites to form stiff peaks, adding sugar, then incorporating small red berries known as lingonberries. The result is a simple and undeniably luxurious mousse that's thick enough to stand on its own as a dessert served in a glass, and often topped with more berries.
Also known as "troll cream," the whipped topping is eaten in Norway as a light but luscious dessert, sometimes alongside crisp biscuits or cookies. For those who like whipped cream or homemade chocolate mousse but want a thicker, meringue-based dairy-free dessert made with tart fruit, the Norwegian-style mousse is perfect. Wild lingonberries do grow in the U.S., but they can be difficult to find. So, you can substitute the fresh berries for store-bought lingonberry jam in a pinch. Or you can even use cranberries, which are larger but have a similar bright red color and tart taste.
Variations and tips for serving velvety trollkrem
Making trollkrem, or a similar Norwegian-inspired dessert, in your own kitchen is easy. To harness the taste of the Scandinavian forests and Nordic Christmas dinners, keep the mousse simple to highlight the taste of the egg cream meringue and vibrant lingonberries. Another great thing about the Norwegian-inspired dessert is that its simplicity lends it to creative variations. Experiment with adding more or fewer berries, based on the desired berry flavor, color, and texture. Add some vanilla and a pinch of salt to the mix to accent the sweetness and round out some of the tart flavor of the lingonberries or lingonberry jam. Make the mousse vegan by whipping aquafaba, or chickpea water, in place of egg whites.
Either way, it's key to whip the meringue until it forms stiff peaks to get that desired balance of fluffiness and scoop-ability. If you're adding lingonberry jam versus fresh berries to the mix, you can omit the sugar since jam usually contains ample sugar. (Note: the jam could add more moisture content and make the mousse a bit thinner, so adjust accordingly). Then, when serving the mousse simply in a glass or on a plate, top the fluffy dessert with more berries or fresh herbs like mint or basil to garnish. For a little extra crunch and an elevated twist, serve the dessert with some homemade granola and mixed berries. However you enjoy it, the result will be a luxuriously tart mousse that will have you going in for seconds.