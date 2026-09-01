Make The Fluffiest Mousse Norwegian-Style With Just 3 Ingredients

If you're a fan of whipped desserts like mousse, but want something fruity and tart, look no further than one fluffy Norwegian-style dessert made with only three ingredients: trollkrem. Traditionally, the treat, one of many popular Scandinavian dishes you have to try at least once, is made by whipping a few egg whites to form stiff peaks, adding sugar, then incorporating small red berries known as lingonberries. The result is a simple and undeniably luxurious mousse that's thick enough to stand on its own as a dessert served in a glass, and often topped with more berries.

Also known as "troll cream," the whipped topping is eaten in Norway as a light but luscious dessert, sometimes alongside crisp biscuits or cookies. For those who like whipped cream or homemade chocolate mousse but want a thicker, meringue-based dairy-free dessert made with tart fruit, the Norwegian-style mousse is perfect. Wild lingonberries do grow in the U.S., but they can be difficult to find. So, you can substitute the fresh berries for store-bought lingonberry jam in a pinch. Or you can even use cranberries, which are larger but have a similar bright red color and tart taste.