This 3-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse Is Our Go-To Dessert For Entertaining — It's So Easy
Careful planning and culinary creativity are among the most important elements for entertaining guests. Whether it's a plated dinner party, casual hangout, or anything in between, you'll want to serve dishes that are simple to prepare and delicious for your guests. When it comes to dessert, the no-fail sweet treat that can't be beat comes from Tasting Table's recipe developer, Jennine Rye: a super easy 3-ingredient chocolate mousse recipe made with dark chocolate, heavy whipping cream, and confectioner's sugar.
The minimal list of ingredients and low effort required to prepare the recipe make it an absolute cinch in the kitchen. It's also ideal to make ahead of time, as you'll need to chill the mousse in the refrigerator at least one hour prior to serving. If you want a luxurious treat that's quick and easy while looking like you spent a lot of time on it, serve this chocolate dessert at dinner parties.
Start with seven ounces of dark chocolate — or a 2-pack of 3.52 oz Schogetten Dark Chocolate Bars — that you've broken into pieces. Warm three-quarters of a cup of heavy whipping cream and pour this over the chocolate pieces before stirring to combine. While you let that mixture cool, use a mixer to whip one cup of heavy cream until stiff peaks form and then fold in two tablespoons of confectioners sugar. Fold the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture in two batches until fully combined, and divide the chocolate mousse into individual serving vessels and chill.
More sweet serving tips
Take a cue from Martha Stewart's go-to method of serving dessert at dinner parties and make these mini mousse cups part of a larger dessert table. This will allow you to create a more varied spread of different types of treats to finish off the evening on a sweet note and let your guests try a little bit of anything and everything that strikes their fancy. Depending on your desired level of effort, you can get especially clever with the size, the shape, and even the utensils for these mousse cups for an added element of whimsy.
For instance, you could stick pieces of Pirouline Rolled Wafers into your mousse for a delightful and complementary edible garnish. This would also be a great opportunity to use a sprig of fresh mint or seasonal berries as a chocolate mousse topping. Think of all the other foods you're planning to serve to determine how to best tie in this tasty treat to your dessert table and beyond.
There are plenty of similar no-bake desserts that require only a few ingredients that will help to round out your dessert table and make it a sought-after attraction at your next get-together. Even a tray of store-bought cookies or wafers would be an excellent pairing to individual servings of rich chocolate mousse. With this simple 3-ingredient dessert, the possibilities are nearly as limitless as they are delicious.