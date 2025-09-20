This 3-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse Is Our Go-To Dessert For Entertaining — It's So Easy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Careful planning and culinary creativity are among the most important elements for entertaining guests. Whether it's a plated dinner party, casual hangout, or anything in between, you'll want to serve dishes that are simple to prepare and delicious for your guests. When it comes to dessert, the no-fail sweet treat that can't be beat comes from Tasting Table's recipe developer, Jennine Rye: a super easy 3-ingredient chocolate mousse recipe made with dark chocolate, heavy whipping cream, and confectioner's sugar.

The minimal list of ingredients and low effort required to prepare the recipe make it an absolute cinch in the kitchen. It's also ideal to make ahead of time, as you'll need to chill the mousse in the refrigerator at least one hour prior to serving. If you want a luxurious treat that's quick and easy while looking like you spent a lot of time on it, serve this chocolate dessert at dinner parties.

Start with seven ounces of dark chocolate — or a 2-pack of 3.52 oz Schogetten Dark Chocolate Bars — that you've broken into pieces. Warm three-quarters of a cup of heavy whipping cream and pour this over the chocolate pieces before stirring to combine. While you let that mixture cool, use a mixer to whip one cup of heavy cream until stiff peaks form and then fold in two tablespoons of confectioners sugar. Fold the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture in two batches until fully combined, and divide the chocolate mousse into individual serving vessels and chill.