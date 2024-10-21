The World's Earliest Gingerbread Recipes Featured An Ingredient You Might Not Expect

Whether you've baked miniature men with your grandmother's handed-down recipe every year, piped icing on a rickety house hastily assembled in your kitchen, or simply gazed at a meticulously detailed candy mansion in a hotel lobby, your winter holiday celebrations have likely involved gingerbread at some point. Gingerbread's heady blend of spices and sweet molasses is a jolt of joy during the year's darkest days, so it's no wonder that societies have been preparing it in some form or another for hundreds of years. In fact, documented recipes dating to the early 15th century call for a component that most modern cooks wouldn't anticipate: breadcrumbs.

These days, gingerbread can take on many forms: Sturdy houses for building; soft, chewy cookies for eating; cakes, some topped with frosting for dessert; others flat, drizzled with syrup and served at breakfast. The list goes on and on. But few would associate the confection with standard bread. According to John Ayto's "An A-Z of Food & Drink," the name "gingerbread" was derived from the Old French term "gingebras." This translates to "preserved ginger" and originates from "zingebar," which is ginger's Latin name.

The evolution took place during the 14th and 15th centuries; a period when the conventional way to make gingerbread involved creating a paste out of boiled breadcrumbs, honey, ginger, and a riot of other spices, which could have included clove, nutmeg, and mace. Some recipes even had booze. The pulp was then rolled out and dried.