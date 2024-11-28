The Cozy Porridge Dish You'll Find On Holiday Tables In Norway
In Tasting Table's round up of what breakfast looks line in 30 countries around the world — there is no mention of Norway, which is mostly because locals don't typically eat breakfast at all, or if they do, it's a cup of black coffee and a sliver of cheese or ham. That is, unless it's the weekend or a special occasion. Even then, it's more like an early lunch, taken around 11am. But no matter what you want to call it, you'll always find a bowl of a rice-porridge known as risgrøt on the table during the holidays.
Risgrøt holds an irreplaceable place on Norwegian holiday tables. This simple and sweet rice porridge is traditionally reserved for lunch on the day before Christmas. What they don't eat is reserved for Santa Claus, or as he's known in Norway, fjøsnissen.
Much like how cookies and milk are left for Santa in the U.S., children in Norway leave out risgrøt the night of Christmas Eve. Historically, it was left by the barn in exchange for him feeding the animals before he left. Then, in the days after, Norweigans will use the remaining leftovers to make something called riskrem (which translates to rice cream), a dessert made of risgrøt porridge whisked up with cream and sugar. They also make rice ice cream (risengrynsgrøt iskrem) which is basically frozen riskrem.
How Norwegian risgrøt is prepared
Also known as Norwegian rice pudding, risgrøt is like Norway's take on classic Chinese congee or grits — only they prefer theirs sweet and simple. Starting with short grain rice, water, and milk, risgrøt is made by stewing the grains until they're soft and creamy. It's sweetened with sugar and honey, and given even more warmth with a dash of vanilla extract. But Norweigans also take steps to balance out the sweetness with a pinch of salt.
The sweet and savory balance only persists as you move on to the toppings, which include butter, dried cranberries, and cinnamon powder. In the days after Christmas, Norweigans like to amp up the sweetness by enjoying it in the form of riskrem. This is ususally served cold and topped with whipped cream and strawberry or raspberry sauce. It's also tradition to hide an almond in the cold porridge, and whoever finds it gets to have a special pig-shaped marzipan candy.
You can enjoy risgrøt the traditional way at home, but you can always include your own twists. Add other grains such as oats or barley if they're on hand or some miso paste, which would hold true to the balancing of sweet with savory. You could also reach for extracts such as almond or hazelnut, and toppings of fresh fruit or jam along with your favorite nut butter, or even a drizzle of tahini, instead.