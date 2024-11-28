The Cozy Porridge Dish You'll Find On Holiday Tables In Norway

In Tasting Table's round up of what breakfast looks line in 30 countries around the world — there is no mention of Norway, which is mostly because locals don't typically eat breakfast at all, or if they do, it's a cup of black coffee and a sliver of cheese or ham. That is, unless it's the weekend or a special occasion. Even then, it's more like an early lunch, taken around 11am. But no matter what you want to call it, you'll always find a bowl of a rice-porridge known as risgrøt on the table during the holidays.

Risgrøt holds an irreplaceable place on Norwegian holiday tables. This simple and sweet rice porridge is traditionally reserved for lunch on the day before Christmas. What they don't eat is reserved for Santa Claus, or as he's known in Norway, fjøsnissen.

Much like how cookies and milk are left for Santa in the U.S., children in Norway leave out risgrøt the night of Christmas Eve. Historically, it was left by the barn in exchange for him feeding the animals before he left. Then, in the days after, Norweigans will use the remaining leftovers to make something called riskrem (which translates to rice cream), a dessert made of risgrøt porridge whisked up with cream and sugar. They also make rice ice cream (risengrynsgrøt iskrem) which is basically frozen riskrem.

