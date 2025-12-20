The Ingredients That Make Nordic Mulled Wine Special

When winter days hit, wine is enjoyable served warm and spiced. While most of us toss red wine into a pot with a handful spices and sliced fruit and hope for the best, the Scandinavians have perfected mulled wine through time-honored recipes. For centuries, glögg or glühwein have emerged during darker, cold months to keep bodies warm and morale high.

Mulling spices to make these boozy recipes include cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, star anise, and allspice. Mulled wine recipes typically include several of these ingredients. Glögg can also include vanilla pods and oranges, and raisins and almonds can be added as a final garnish to glasses of Swedish mulled wine just prior to serving. Dried fruit and nuts can also be plopped into pots as the boozy concoction heats, yielding a nuttier, sweeter tasting profile that is poured into each glass. Not only do cups of glögg include nuts and dried fruit, the taste of these recipes are often sweeter than other kinds of mulled wine, and the alcohol content of glögg can run higher than other warmed wine recipes.