10 Things You Didn't Know About Aquavit, The Scandinavian Liquor

For the Italians, it's all about amaro, and for the French, cognac, but when it comes to the Scandinavians, nothing comes close to aquavit. Aquavit can be compared to other digestive liquors and after-dinner sippers, though when and how to drink aquavit often depends on where you are in the world. In the U.S., aquavit has secured its station as a bartender's favorite thanks to its herbal profile, relatively low ABV, and all around versatility. During my two decades behind the bar, I've often relied on an ounce of Linie aquavit in place of gin to bring added depth to punchy classics like the Last Word or a Negroni.

Aquavit has been making a splash throughout Scandinavia for centuries. While the rest of the world has surely caught on to the spiced spirituous infusion, traditions run deep in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark in terms of how they make the stuff. Sure, there are regional differences in regard to how they drink the stuff, too, but whichever Scandinavian custom you most identify with, the main idea is to celebrate.