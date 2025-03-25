The Right Way To Drink Aquavit, According To A Pro

Introduce yourself to aquavit, a traditional Scandinavian spirit that's distilled with grain or potatoes before being flavored with caraway seeds and dill, as well as other botanicals such as anise, fennel, or citrus. Produced in Norway since as early as the 16th century, you can think of it as your flavored vodka's Scandinavian cousin. But it's natural if the two of you need to be acquainted first. Many people don't know what aquavit, also known as akvavit, is — let alone how to drink it. But, that's what Tasting Table has Tiffanie Barriere, a cocktail educator, consultant, and founder of The Drinking Coach, here for.

Barriere's first tip for aquavit beginners is, "Ease into it!" As for how exactly to drink it, she suggests an easy way in for first timers: "Try aquavit in a simple highball with tonic or soda water and a squeeze of citrus. Pairing it with complementary ingredients like honey, ginger, or cider can also help balance its herbal character." Then, once you've been fully acquainted with the spirit, you can really start getting to know each other.

From cocktails to drinking it straight, Barriere will make sure the two of you are getting along. "Aquavit is best enjoyed either neat, chilled, or in a simple cocktail that highlights its caraway flavor profile," says Barriere. Let's dive a bit deeper into the right ways to drink aquavit in each.