The Right Way To Drink Aquavit, According To A Pro
Introduce yourself to aquavit, a traditional Scandinavian spirit that's distilled with grain or potatoes before being flavored with caraway seeds and dill, as well as other botanicals such as anise, fennel, or citrus. Produced in Norway since as early as the 16th century, you can think of it as your flavored vodka's Scandinavian cousin. But it's natural if the two of you need to be acquainted first. Many people don't know what aquavit, also known as akvavit, is — let alone how to drink it. But, that's what Tasting Table has Tiffanie Barriere, a cocktail educator, consultant, and founder of The Drinking Coach, here for.
Barriere's first tip for aquavit beginners is, "Ease into it!" As for how exactly to drink it, she suggests an easy way in for first timers: "Try aquavit in a simple highball with tonic or soda water and a squeeze of citrus. Pairing it with complementary ingredients like honey, ginger, or cider can also help balance its herbal character." Then, once you've been fully acquainted with the spirit, you can really start getting to know each other.
From cocktails to drinking it straight, Barriere will make sure the two of you are getting along. "Aquavit is best enjoyed either neat, chilled, or in a simple cocktail that highlights its caraway flavor profile," says Barriere. Let's dive a bit deeper into the right ways to drink aquavit in each.
When neat, aquavit is served in a particular glass
Usually sipped neat during celebrations, aquavit can be enjoyed in its fullest expression — and there are a lot of them. Each Scandinavian country has their own way of distilling and flavoring the spirit. Some people even make it themselves at home. But, it might not be the preferred way for beginners who are just introducing themselves to the spirit. When drinking the spirit neat, Tiffanie Barriere advises beginners to drink it chilled.
"It doesn't have to be, but chilling can help mellow out some of its bolder spice and herbal notes if you are not used to it. Tossing it in the freezer before serving also gives it a smoother, more rounded taste," says Barriere. While the chilling is optional, aquavit is like any other wine or spirit in the sense that it's best served in a particular style of glass. Doing so will further help you to take in its fragrancy — even if it has mellowed out in the freezer beforehand.
"For sipping, a small tulip glass or a cordial glass works best if you have them. It concentrates the aromas and lets the flavors shine. [A] rocks glass will do just fine as well," said Barriere. Aquavit cocktails, on the other hand, might call for something else.
How to drink aquavit in cocktails
When it comes to using aquavit in your cocktails, Tiffanie Barriere's best advice is to "Think of it like a gin, but with a spiced Nordic twist." With a similar botanical flavor, aquavit could work well in all kinds of gin-based drinks, from a classic Tom Collins to a green juice cocktail if that's your kind of thing. Barriere says, "It works beautifully in Martinis, Negronis, and even Old Fashioneds when paired with orange or baking spice flavors. It also pairs well with bright, fresh ingredients like cucumber, basil and citrus." Any one of those combinations are sure to get you and aquavit off to a good start.
When it comes to combining aquavit with other spirits in your cocktail recipes, a similar rule applies. Barriere says, "Aquavit plays well with vermouth, amaro, and other botanical spirits." But, she also suggests pairing it with smoky flavors too. "A touch of mezcal or peated Scotch can add depth to a cocktail as a split base if you're ambitious." Much of that will be up to you, your taste buds, and how well they get along with the aquavit itself. When considering the style of glass to serve your cocktail in, Barriere says, "If served in a cocktail, a coupe or rocks glass is great depending on the style of drink."