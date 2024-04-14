Chios Mastiha Is The Greek Liqueur Known For Its Ancient Healing Powers

On the island of Chios, Greeks strategically cut the bark of trees to expose a gummy, sticky sap. The aromatic resin from the mastic tree has become closely linked with the island. Mastic is distilled there, resulting in a liqueur only made on Chios. Pine-smelling resin hardens into small stones that are collected after falling from the tree and can be used as a culinary flavoring, chewing gum, or distilled into liqueur. The earthy, woodsy-flavored liqueur is known as Chios mastiha, which is distilled in copper stills and enjoyed by Greeks and visitors alike.

Chios mastic was medicinally used by ancient Greeks to address digestive issues, and Romans combined mastic with honey, egg, and wine to make a spiced drink. Traces of mastiha can be found in the writings of 5th-century Greek Herodotus. Even then Greeks were chewing the resin in what would become known as the first kind of chewing gum. Mastiha was used by Hippocrates and other Greeks interested in medicinal elements and was given to patients with stomach, oral, and digestive issues. Romans, Europeans, and Arabs also recognized the healing potential of mastic. These beliefs have been reinforced by the scientific community who have demonstrated that mastic does, indeed, have a positive impact in supporting good health.