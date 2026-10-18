Red Cabbage Is 10X More Flavorful When You Make It Danish Style
While cabbage is taking its rightful due time in the spotlight, it seems that green is queen, often leaving its red-hued counterpart behind. Both are nutrient dense, but red cabbage is, in fact, more nutritious than green cabbage, with a higher presence of both essential antioxidants and fiber. If you want to make your next batch of cooked red cabbage 10x more flavorful, prepare it Danish style. This involves cooking the cabbage in vinegar and either tart juice or a mixture of sugar and water.
Called rødkål, this easy and delicious red cabbage recipe is traditionally served for Christmas Eve dinner, often as the accompaniment to a Danish style roast pork called flæskesteg. Though similar in texture to sauerkraut, this braised red cabbage dish bears a flavor that balances sour with sweet. It does take a bit of time to make, requiring at least a couple of hours to let the cabbage fully tenderize, but the process is simple.
Start by shredding and sauteeing the red cabbage in the fat of your choosing. Add your go-to vinegar as well as a tart juice such as red currant before covering the pot and letting everything simmer and get tender. Different recipes may call for other flavors of juice, additional ingredients, or a specific type of vinegar, but feel free to experiment.
Tips for enjoying and serving Rødkål
Looking ahead to the holiday season, this red cabbage dish would make a lovely accompaniment to a festive dinner. A traditional Danish dish, the versatile side goes well with more than just roast pork, however. Serve it with your favorite style of sausages, roast chicken, or a vegetarian lentil loaf for a more accessible feast. The sweet and sour notes of the braising liquid are akin to a pickling brine, opening up the possibilities to add spices, seasonings, and even fruits to the mix.
Some recipes call for the addition of red currant jelly, chopped apples, and whole peppercorns into your pot. Others recommend using either butter or duck fat in which to fry your cabbage prior to braising. Keep your specific dietary needs and preferences in mind — as well as those of your guests if serving this for a party — and choose the ingredients that best suit your version of the Danish style dish.
Rødkål can be served either hot or cold, making it an especially useful side dish. This red cabbage can also be made ahead of time and frozen for later use. Simply add a bit more of the vinegar you used while the cabbage is thawing to liven it back up. If you're over basic red cabbage, this delightful Danish take will be a total game-changer. And if it sparks your love for the red brassica, take a look at more of our easy and delicious red cabbage recipes.