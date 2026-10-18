Red Cabbage Is 10X More Flavorful When You Make It Danish Style

While cabbage is taking its rightful due time in the spotlight, it seems that green is queen, often leaving its red-hued counterpart behind. Both are nutrient dense, but red cabbage is, in fact, more nutritious than green cabbage, with a higher presence of both essential antioxidants and fiber. If you want to make your next batch of cooked red cabbage 10x more flavorful, prepare it Danish style. This involves cooking the cabbage in vinegar and either tart juice or a mixture of sugar and water.

Called rødkål, this easy and delicious red cabbage recipe is traditionally served for Christmas Eve dinner, often as the accompaniment to a Danish style roast pork called flæskesteg. Though similar in texture to sauerkraut, this braised red cabbage dish bears a flavor that balances sour with sweet. It does take a bit of time to make, requiring at least a couple of hours to let the cabbage fully tenderize, but the process is simple.

Start by shredding and sauteeing the red cabbage in the fat of your choosing. Add your go-to vinegar as well as a tart juice such as red currant before covering the pot and letting everything simmer and get tender. Different recipes may call for other flavors of juice, additional ingredients, or a specific type of vinegar, but feel free to experiment.