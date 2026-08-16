15 Traditional Danish Foods Everyone Needs To Try At Least Once

As my Danish last name should indicate, I grew up eating all kinds of foods from Denmark. As an adult, I prefer my sandwich open-faced; I always have at least three kinds of pickles in my fridge; strawberries are a lifestyle when they're in season; and I have special Danish cooking equipment in my kitchen. To say I have many favorite traditional Danish foods is an understatement.

From nutty rye bread to cured salmon to dill-packed salads, Danish cuisine is built on ingredients from Denmark, or that have historically been part of the country's trading networks. Spices such as cardamom and cinnamon find their way into desserts and breakfasts alike, nodding to the Viking Age and its imports. Meanwhile, holiday traditions evoke memories of myths, folklore, and leaving out bowls of porridge for spirits for many Danes. Like any foodway, the Danish one is woven with identity, place, and ecology, making for a sensorial and literal taste of the nation's culture. If you try these Danish foods, you'll have a picture of important pieces of Denmark and its people.

So, if you're unsure of what to try in Denmark or what traditional Danish foods are best if you're new to the cuisine, read on. While there are endlessly good dishes out there, I'm sharing the best bites across meal genres, spanning snacks, breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and desserts for an overview of the cuisine.