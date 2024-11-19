15 Norwegian Desserts That You Need To Know About

If you ever have the pleasure of visiting Norway, you'll find yourself frequently tempted by the country's many unique desserts whose scents perpetually waft out of home kitchens and bakeries. Some of these desserts seemingly have no match in other cuisines — like kransekake, which is made to hide a bottle of champagne. Some desserts are more familiar, though, such as rullekake, otherwise known as the Swiss roll.

To discover more about Norwegian desserts and learn a few tricks of the trade, we chatted with Nevada Berg, author of the blog North Wild Kitchen and the cookbook "Norwegian Baking through the Seasons." Berg believes that if you're willing to don an apron, you can easily recreate many Norwegian desserts at home. She tells us that, "The wonderful thing about Norwegian desserts is how approachable they are. Some have more steps than others, such as Kvæfjordkake and Daimiskake, but they are quite forgiving and good confidence builders once you've made them."

Some of the ingredients you'll want to have on hand for baking Norwegian desserts are eggs, whipping cream, sugar, vanilla, freshly ground cardamom, butter, almonds, and flour. You'll also want to have access to an oven, baking tray, and electric mixer. Many recipes require you to prepare whipped cream, meringue, and custard from scratch, but don't be intimidated; these preparations usually involve only a few simple steps. Ready to have your mouth water? Read on to learn about some of the most popular Norwegian desserts.

