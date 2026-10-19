Move Over, Baked Potatoes — Try Making This Danish-Style Side And Change How You Serve Spuds Forever
You already know full well what wonders you can create with potatoes. Baked, mashed, deep-fried, or roasted — you have probably tried them all. The only thing you probably haven't considered is pan-frying them in caramelized sugar, and that's what you should be doing next. Brunede kartofler, also known as Danish caramelized potatoes, is yet another marvelous potato recipe to add to your repertoire, especially if you're looking for a new way to jazz up the holiday table.
During Christmas season celebrations in Denmark and some parts of Germany, brunede kartofler sits on the dining table as a trusty companion to hearty main courses. Small potatoes are boiled, peeled, and then gently tossed in a pan of melted sugar and butter, until they take on a golden and slightly browned, glossy exterior. Unlike other typical potato dishes, which center around spuds' mildly earthy taste and soft starchiness, brunede kartofler arrives on your palate full of surprises. As you bite into each potato, the in-between of a sturdy chew and fluffy interior makes for an unusual eating experience. Enveloping the exterior is the caramel sauce's intense sweetness, underneath which lies a buttery richness which is what makes this dish a perfect fit for decadent holiday meals. It is especially complementary when contrasting the fatty richness of meaty dishes, creating a sweet-and-savory flavor dynamic that balances out all the heaviness on the plate.
It's all about the details when you're making brunede kartofler
Start by getting the right potato variety for brunede kartofler. Go for small and waxy potatoes, such as baby Yukon or even fingerling potatoes. Anything that's too big or starchy will dwindle the dish's allure. Moreover, as you wait for the sugar to melt into a brown hue, do not stir it. This is the mistake everyone makes with homemade caramel, which results in hard little clumps forming in what is supposed to be a smooth, luscious sauce. Later on, if it starts to thicken up too much, a small splash of water will do the trick of thinning it a little.
In Denmark, brunede kartofler is served warm straight from the pan, occasionally with plain boiled potatoes on the side. It lands on Christmassy dining tables alongside other traditional Danish foods, such as roasted duck, roasted pork, or braised red cabbage. You can even serve it with grilled sausages, supplemented by earthy, creamy spoonfuls of grønlangkål — Danish creamed kale stew.
What's more, you can always elevate brunede kartofler further. A toffee spin, in which salt and cream are whisked into the sugar sauce, brings about a delicious salty, rich undertone. For those who want to tie into roasted duck's savory depth, swap out half the amount of butter for duck fat. Embracing even more of the holiday spirit, a pinch of nutmeg will work wonders in your brunede kartofler, giving the potatoes subtle nutty nuances that deliver wintry comfort right to your taste buds.