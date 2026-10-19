Move Over, Baked Potatoes — Try Making This Danish-Style Side And Change How You Serve Spuds Forever

You already know full well what wonders you can create with potatoes. Baked, mashed, deep-fried, or roasted — you have probably tried them all. The only thing you probably haven't considered is pan-frying them in caramelized sugar, and that's what you should be doing next. Brunede kartofler, also known as Danish caramelized potatoes, is yet another marvelous potato recipe to add to your repertoire, especially if you're looking for a new way to jazz up the holiday table.

During Christmas season celebrations in Denmark and some parts of Germany, brunede kartofler sits on the dining table as a trusty companion to hearty main courses. Small potatoes are boiled, peeled, and then gently tossed in a pan of melted sugar and butter, until they take on a golden and slightly browned, glossy exterior. Unlike other typical potato dishes, which center around spuds' mildly earthy taste and soft starchiness, brunede kartofler arrives on your palate full of surprises. As you bite into each potato, the in-between of a sturdy chew and fluffy interior makes for an unusual eating experience. Enveloping the exterior is the caramel sauce's intense sweetness, underneath which lies a buttery richness which is what makes this dish a perfect fit for decadent holiday meals. It is especially complementary when contrasting the fatty richness of meaty dishes, creating a sweet-and-savory flavor dynamic that balances out all the heaviness on the plate.