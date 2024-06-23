The Rare Scandinavian Fruit That Dates Back To The Vikings

A cloudberry might sound like something out of a fever dream, but these tiny, elusive fruits exist in some of the wildest parts of Scandinavia. Tracking down the colorful raspberry-looking pieces can be akin to mining gold in a stream, as the polar places where the orange and yellow berries grow aren't well known and can be difficult to reach. "As a Swedish people, we say it's the gold of berries," Chef Emma Bengtsson told the Michelin Guide.

Cloudberries can take years to grow, and one plant offers only a single piece of fruit to collect during a few months in July (and only if conditions are just right). As you might expect, buying the harvested pieces will put a significant dent in your pocketbook. A 5-pound purchase of frozen cloudberries can run several hundred dollars. And that's if you can even find one! Cloudberries should certainly be included on the list of fruits uncommon in the U.S. that you should try at least once.

Before cloudberries were costing chefs pretty pennies, Vikings would stash the tiny fruits to take with them on extended adventures. Since these obscure pieces pack a significant amount of vitamin C, explorers would eat them to prevent scurvy. Cloudberries also offer antioxidants and vitamins A and E. Not only the fruit, but both the roots and leaves of the plant have also been used medicinally by the Arctic's Saami people to treat and prevent sickness.