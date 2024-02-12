15 Best Bakeries In Stockholm, According To Locals

To get through the long winters, Scandinavia has a distinct bakery culture, full of deep-rooted fika traditions and loads of warm spices, like cinnamon and cardamom, and picturesque Stockholm is home to some of the best bakeries in the north. These shops are churning out loads of bullar and pastries, serving them in cozy, candle-lit atmospheres alongside deliciously brewed kaffe.

If you're visiting Stockholm, diving into the fika culture of having a coffee break with a sweet treat is an absolute must. While staple items, such as kanelbullar (cinnamon bun) and kardemummabullar (cardamom bun), are nearly always on the menu, you'll also find seasonal creations of lussekatter (saffron buns) and semlor (a sweet bun filled with frangipane and whipped cream). Each bakery puts its twist on these, adding a bit of unique flair to stand out amongst the others. After exploring all the neighborhoods in the city and gathering recommendations from locals, we've found these are the best bakeries in Stockholm to have that perfect morning bun and latté or an afternoon fika. A deeper dive into how we selected the best bakeries is at the end of the article.