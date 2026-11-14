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The best pizza I've had in my life wasn't Neapolitan, or even New York style. Instead, it was a thinly stretched, wood-fired, artisanal pizza with a layer of white ricotta sauce and plenty of lemon zest. It was that pizza that inspired this garlic shrimp pizza recipe, and one I hope will inspire you to give this unusual flavor combination a try.

I must have heard the myth of never mixing cheese and fish over a million times. But as a recipe developer and blogger, if there's one thing I love, it's messing with these truths that are nothing more than friendly suggestions waiting to be disproven. This pizza is the perfect example that refutes this logic: a garlic ricotta base instead of tomato, shrimp briefly marinated in chile flakes and lemon, and a finish of citrus-flavored honey, fresh basil, and chili oil that keeps things bright and unpredictable. The flavors are sharp, zesty, creamy, and spicy all at once, and lemon is the dominant taste that lingers on your tongue.

The inspiration for this pizza came from a little artisanal pizza place in the town of Lake Gandolfo in Italy, next to the summer residence of the Pope. All the pizzas were cooked in large wood-fired ovens, the design of the menu was modern and poppy, and the pizza combinations were surprising yet familiar. The white ricotta base stole our hearts, and I couldn't wait to play around with it. But after tasting this garlic shrimp combo a few times, it just might be my new favorite.