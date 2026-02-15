Pizza Steel Vs Pizza Stone: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you want to try your hand at homemade pizza, make sure you stock up on a few essential tools: a peel, outdoor oven (if you want to take your homemade pies to the next level), wheel for cutting, and either a pizza stone or steel.

You may have heard "stone" and "steel" used interchangeably, but the two cannot be any more different. Of course, their purpose is the same — to ensure an even cook and concentrated heat on the bottom of the pie — but their makeup and relative conductivity differ. Stones are usually made from cordierite (a heavy-duty mineral), while steels are made from thin, seasoned metal. Stones tend to be much thicker and heavier than steels as well, which can make them more awkward to move.

Anyone who has touched a metal utensil after it's been sitting on the stove knows that it can get really hot, really quickly. The same can be said about steels; they require very little preheating before use because they are great at rapidly conducting heat. Stones, on the other hand, require a longer preheating time but can retain heat really well and evenly. Stones are also better at releasing that heat gradually, which is preferable for breads and some pizzas. Steels, on the other hand, can quickly burn the bottom of some foods because they are so conductive. Both are pretty low maintenance; pizza stones should never be soaked in water or washed with soap, just brushed off, while steels may require infrequent re-seasoning.