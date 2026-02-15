Pizza Steel Vs Pizza Stone: What's The Difference?
If you want to try your hand at homemade pizza, make sure you stock up on a few essential tools: a peel, outdoor oven (if you want to take your homemade pies to the next level), wheel for cutting, and either a pizza stone or steel.
You may have heard "stone" and "steel" used interchangeably, but the two cannot be any more different. Of course, their purpose is the same — to ensure an even cook and concentrated heat on the bottom of the pie — but their makeup and relative conductivity differ. Stones are usually made from cordierite (a heavy-duty mineral), while steels are made from thin, seasoned metal. Stones tend to be much thicker and heavier than steels as well, which can make them more awkward to move.
Anyone who has touched a metal utensil after it's been sitting on the stove knows that it can get really hot, really quickly. The same can be said about steels; they require very little preheating before use because they are great at rapidly conducting heat. Stones, on the other hand, require a longer preheating time but can retain heat really well and evenly. Stones are also better at releasing that heat gradually, which is preferable for breads and some pizzas. Steels, on the other hand, can quickly burn the bottom of some foods because they are so conductive. Both are pretty low maintenance; pizza stones should never be soaked in water or washed with soap, just brushed off, while steels may require infrequent re-seasoning.
Which one should you pick?
In my experience, both as someone who worked in a pizza shop and is a home pizza guru, the decision of whether to buy a stone or a steel really comes down to how often you're going to use it. I should note that many pizza ovens already come with stones, eliminating the need to buy one. However, if you're starting from scratch and using a convection oven or grill, I would recommend going with the stone. Even though its shape and weight can make it cumbersome, the utility is higher than a pizza steel, especially if you're planning on cooking other foods on it like bread.
There are many pizza stone brands that are affordable, durable, and can satisfy the home cook. I personally really like the Unicook-branded ones, which are sizable and don't break the bank. If you're dead-set on a pizza steel, I would go for a Lodge; the brand is known for its durability, and its 15-inch steels are the perfect size for personalized pies.