Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This hot honey pepperoni pizza walks the fine line between fiery and sweetly piquant, and the combination is brought together by notes of Thai chiles and the anise scent of Thai basil. The sweet finish and salty interlude, coupled with the crunchy crust and melty cheese you expect from a good pizza, make it feel like a meal that covers all the bases and is delightfully moreish.

Whenever an ingredient begins to trend, as hot honey has been doing for a few years now, you start seeing it everywhere: in salad dressings, utilized in various recipes, incorporated into restaurant menus, and when it's really hit it big, even on top of pizza. Sometimes, as a recipe tester and developer for At the Immigrant's Table, I often discover that the hype is overrated. But in the case of this hot honey pepperoni pizza, the excitement is more than justified.

The combination of crisp pizza dough, salty pepperoni slices, briny pepperoncini, and sweet-but-punchy hot honey leaves you licking your fingers while also waving for a glass of seltzer. Add to it a few Thai-inspired influences, and you've got yourself a trendy recipe that lives up to the hype.