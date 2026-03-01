19 Hot Honey Recipes To Satisfy All Your Swicy Cravings
Hot honey happens to be a go-to ingredient for people who enjoy swicy foods, a food trend that celebrates foods that are both sweet and spicy. With its unique flavor profile, hot honey delivers syrupy sweetness that honey lovers adore, but it's tinged with mild heat that can make sweet and savory dishes taste more delicious. If you've never tried one of the many hot honey brands that are currently available on grocery store shelves, it's a product you should absolutely seek out (unless you want to make your own hot honey at home, of course).
But once you have some hot honey on hand, what should you do with it? Well, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of some of our favorite recipes that call for hot honey. You can find some creative ways to use up the bottle you have at home, or just get some inspiration on how to use this versatile ingredient. Swicy cravings, solved.
Hot Honey Butter and Dijon Grilled Chicken
Think grilled chicken breasts are boring? That's probably because you haven't made this chicken breast recipe that combines hot honey, butter, and Dijon mustard for the tastiest flavor combo. Yes, this chicken comes out tasting a little bit sweet, but it's well-balanced by the acidity and funkiness of the Dijon mustard, while the subtle heat from the hot honey really brings everything together for all the spicy food lovers out there. Add a side salad to make it into a whole meal.
Hot Honey Fried Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Forget your favorite fast food restaurant — you can make a crispy sandwich at home, and it will be better than anything you've ever gotten from a drive-thru. This fried pork tenderloin sandwich is made even more delicious by a drizzle of hot honey. The sweetness works particularly well with salty pork, while the heat adds a nice final touch. Don't forget to top your sandwich with some sliced red onion and pickles, and you'll make a showstopping sandwich the whole family will want to eat regularly.
Spicy Calabrian Chile Honey
Want to make your own hot honey at home, but not sure how to proceed? No worries — just try this recipe for honey infused with spicy Calabrian chiles. The process is pretty simple. You're just allowing broken Calabrian chiles to steep in lightly heated honey. Make sure to throw in any seeds that have fallen out, and leave the mix to set for several days before you use it. It's a definite upgrade from that bottle of hot honey hanging out in the back of your cabinets.
Recipe: Spicy Calabrian Chile Honey
Copycat Wingstop Hot Honey Rubbed Wings
If you're trying to eat out less to save money, it doesn't mean you necessarily want to give up your favorite takeout dishes. Luckily, you can learn to make some of them at home. These Wingstop-style wings rubbed with hot honey can make a delicious appetizer or even a great main course. It takes less than 45 minutes to whip it up, and you can serve it with carrots, celery, and your favorite dip to create a restaurant-like experience in the comfort of your own home.
Hot Honey and Pomegranate-Glazed Salmon
When you're craving seafood but want something that tastes a bit more substantial than something that belongs on a cold seafood tower, it may be time to make this hot honey-glazed salmon. The sweet heat really brings a new depth to a simple dish, and adding some pomegranate into the mix only increases flavor complexity. It all rests on a bed of garbanzo beans, which makes the dish into a full meal.
Hot Honey Pork Chops
We love pork chops in all forms, but a basic pork chop tastes even better when it's blessed with a generous drizzle of hot honey made with jalapeños. Generally, pork pairs really well with sweet flavors — sugar helps to balance out pork's prominent saltiness. Adding some sliced jalapeños on top of these pork chops delivers even more heat, perfect for those who are looking for a seriously spicy flavor profile. Pair with a salad and some rice for an unforgettable meal.
Recipe: Hot Honey Pork Chops
Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit Sandwich
There are so many different ways to make a chicken sandwich, but we just happen to think that a chicken biscuit combo is an especially delicious option. Adding pickles and cheese is a great start for elevating flavor, but when you really want to go all out, you should add a drizzle of hot honey to the mix. It instantly creates a more complex flavor profile, and it complements the saltiness of the pickles well. Include some sliced jalapeños for even more heat.
Fried Chicken Sliders with Simple Slaw and Hot Honey
You can always make full-size chicken sandwiches if you're trying to build a complete meal, but when you're planning a party, chicken sliders just make more sense. And why settle for boring sliders when you can make some that are blessed with the incredibly tasty combo of slaw and honey. The combination delivers freshness, sweetness, saltiness, and heat, creating a supremely enjoyable bite. You can apply the same idea to full-size chicken sandwiches if you're looking for a more substantial dish.
Recipe: Fried Chicken Sliders with Simple Slaw and Hot Honey
Roasted Corn and Squash Quesadillas with Hot Honey Dipping Sauce
You'll see hot honey popping up on various fried chicken sandwiches, but it can also work incredibly well with Mexican-inspired dishes. Enter this quesadilla recipe that pairs roasted corn and squash to make a slightly sweet base that's appropriate for all the veggie lovers out there. The hot honey dipping sauce is what really makes this recipe shine. It adds even more concentrated sweetness, as well as a generous dose of heat to these cheesy quesadillas.
Recipe: Roasted Corn and Squash Quesadillas with Hot Honey Dipping Sauce
Hot Honey Mustard
Honey mustard is an elite condiment for all those who enjoy sweet and savory flavors coming together. But why not make the dip even more interesting by adding some heat to the combo? That's what you'll get when you make your own hot honey mustard. It only calls for four ingredients — Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, lemon juice, and hot honey — so it's really easy to pull off even if you don't have much in the fridge. Plus, you can make it in just five minutes.
Recipe: Hot Honey Mustard
Sweet Heat BLT
Sometimes, it's the simplest recipe that turns out to be the tastiest. Think of the BLT sandwich — a few unassuming ingredients create a tasty sandwich that's perfect when you just don't feel like cooking. But we like to upgrade a basic BLT by infusing it with homemade hot honey. This addition introduces a layer of complexity, and it imparts a subtle sweetness that complements the intense saltiness of the bacon. A simple, easy dinner has never been tastier.
Recipe: Sweet Heat BLT
Homemade Hot Honey
You may assume that you have to go out and buy a bottle of hot honey if you want to experience the deliciousness of that swicy flavor. In reality, it's actually pretty easy to make hot honey at home if you have the necessary ingredients on hand. This recipe utilizes ginger and hot peppers like Thai, bird's eye, or Serrano to really infuse honey with a ton of heat, but you can add more or less depending on your spice preference.
Recipe: Homemade Hot Honey
Sweet and Spicy Cherry Tarts with Hot Honey
Your baked goods are about to get a serious upgrade when you add hot honey to the mix. That's certainly true when it comes to these delectable cherry tarts, which really shine when they're drizzled with homemade hot honey. If you're the kind of person who prefers desserts that are sweet but not too sweet and you can handle a bit of spice, then this might just be the next pastry recipe you'll want to make.
Hot Honey Apricot Margarita
If you're craving a cocktail, there are plenty of simple recipes you can refer to, but when you're in the mood for something a bit more interesting than the standard, you have to try making this apricot margarita made with hot honey. The apricot is a slightly unconventional yet delightful base for this beverage, and the sweetness from the hot honey makes things even more sippable. The addition of heat is an unexpected but deeply enjoyable twist.
Recipe: Hot Honey Apricot Margarita
Baked Hot Honey Bourbon Barbecue Chicken Wings
You may think that you have to venture to your favorite takeout spot to snag some top-notch chicken wings, but that's just not true when you can always reach out for this recipe. And no, you're not going to coat these wings with a basic buffalo sauce. Instead, you'll opt for a complex hot honey bourbon barbecue sauce that offers a ton of flavor and a sticky sweetness that really makes these wings taste luscious. You might not ever want to order takeout wings again when you realize how good these taste.
Hot Honey Sourdough Bread
If you're already baking sourdough bread, you might want to know that you can easily infuse more flavor into a basic loaf. You can add a ton of different ingredients to give your sourdough bread a little something special, but hot honey is an especially tasty addition that offers both sweetness and heat. In this recipe, you'll make your own hot honey combo to add to the bread dough, but you can always use store-bought option if you have it on hand.
Recipe: Hot Honey Sourdough Bread
Hot Honey-Bourbon Slushie
When you're craving a decadent cocktail, nothing is going to hit the spot quite like this bourbon slushie made with hot honey. It functions as a drink and a dessert, making it the perfect nightcap when you want both sweetness and a little buzz. Vanilla ice cream functions as the base of the drink, but chile-infused honey provides a nice kick of heat. It's great during the hotter months of the year, but that chile can also make this a fun drink to sip on in the winter too.
Recipe: Hot Honey-Bourbon Slushie
Sweet and Spicy Homemade Beef Jerky
Beef jerky is an excellent snack, but let's be honest — it can be pretty pricey if you're buying it regularly. This is exactly why you should learn to make your own beef jerky at home, as it allows you to infuse it with whatever flavors you're craving. If you like sweet and spicy flavor combos, then you'll love this particular recipe. Hot honey plays a starring role here, but ancho chile, orange juice, and Worcestershire sauce add even more flavor to the mix.
Hot Honey Cheese Dip
Classic bread and cheese gets a huge upgrade with this cheese dip recipe that features hot honey. You'll use ricotta and cream cheese to form the base of the dip, while hot honey and Aleppo pepper flakes will deliver the heat. Don't forget some rosemary and garlic for an extra boost of flavor, and you have an appetizer that tastes so good you'll want it to be the main course as well.
Recipe: Hot Honey Cheese Dip
