19 Hot Honey Recipes To Satisfy All Your Swicy Cravings

Hot honey happens to be a go-to ingredient for people who enjoy swicy foods, a food trend that celebrates foods that are both sweet and spicy. With its unique flavor profile, hot honey delivers syrupy sweetness that honey lovers adore, but it's tinged with mild heat that can make sweet and savory dishes taste more delicious. If you've never tried one of the many hot honey brands that are currently available on grocery store shelves, it's a product you should absolutely seek out (unless you want to make your own hot honey at home, of course).

But once you have some hot honey on hand, what should you do with it? Well, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of some of our favorite recipes that call for hot honey. You can find some creative ways to use up the bottle you have at home, or just get some inspiration on how to use this versatile ingredient. Swicy cravings, solved.