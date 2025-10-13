Make Your Own Beef Jerky At Home With Our Sweet And Spicy Recipe

Intensely savory and packed full of protein, beef jerky is the snack made for serious snackers. For some of us, the round, cylindrical sticks of beef are a reminder of childhood hikes, picnics, and road trips that required quick eats on the go. Beef jerky today goes far beyond the classic Slim Jim, though — it now comes in long, thin, wide pieces and can be found in a variety of sweet and spicy flavors. Deliciously chewy and bursting with beefy flavor, the dehydrated slices of thinly cut steak come at a cost, though, one that can make an otherwise easy snack feel like a luxury.

Making your own beef jerky not only saves money but also allows you to fully customize the flavor of your snack. In this recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, the beef is marinated in a sweet and spicy hot honey and ancho chile sauce, then dehydrated in the oven until chewy and pliable. The best part? Though a dehydrator is useful for many foods, you don't need it to make jerky. With only a few minutes of hands-on work, beef jerky is an easy snack to make at home, even without a dehydrator — you just need an oven, a wooden spoon, and a little patience.