Is A Food Dehydrator Worth The Investment For Home Cooks?

For thousands of years, people have dried food as a means of preservation. When you remove the water from fruits, vegetables, herbs, etc., you remove what microorganisms need to live and spoil that food. You're also concentrating on that food's nutrients as well as its flavor. It's safe to say that's a win. The question is whether you actually need a dedicated dehydrator to do this. After all, they certainly haven't been around for thousands of years — people have used everything from the sun to their ovens as time and technology advanced. Is a dehydrator necessary enough to justify the investment?

If you have an air fryer, it's worth wondering if you need a dehydrator, too. All dehydrating food requires is the ability to treat food with low, steady heat and proper ventilation. Your air fryer provides this, and you can even still use the good old-fashioned oven. Food dehydrators take up counter space, but are relatively affordable. When we ranked the best food dehydrators, our top pick was pricier at around $220 to $250, but our third pick was just $60, and you can find models for under $40. So, the cons of buying a dehydrator are: It's an extra expense, and it takes up some space. But the pros? You don't have to spend much; you can find compact models, and dehydrators are undeniably more efficient than air fryers and ovens. It all boils down to how much food you dry.