Why Own A Dehydrator When You Can Use An Air Fryer?

Believe it or not, many air fryers have a dedicated button for dehydrating. When pressed, the dehydrate button automatically sets the right time and temperature needed for proper dehydration. If your air fryer doesn't have a designated dehydrate button, set it for the lowest temperature it can go, which varies depending on the model. Of course, depending on the recipe, you will need to adjust the temperature accordingly. For example, dehydrated meats must reach an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit to be safe to eat.

No matter what you plan to dehydrate in the air fryer, it must first be cut into small, thin, and even pieces to ensure uniform dehydration. Place the food into the air fryer basket, spreading it evenly in a single layer without any overlap. Depending on what you're making, you will need anywhere from one to eight hours in the air fryer. While that may seem like a long time, just remember that dehydrating food works best when given ample time to cook low and slow. If you're dehydrating fresh herbs in the air fryer, one vital step to remember is weighing them down. This can be done by tying the herbs together with kitchen twine or using a heavy, metal object such as a stainless steel butter knife.