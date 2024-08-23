Why Own A Dehydrator When You Can Use An Air Fryer?
The air fryer is one of America's favorite kitchen appliances. Found in nearly two-thirds of American households, according to research from Circana, it's an incredibly versatile device, capable of cooking everything from homemade pizza to sweet potato fries to BBQ ribs. As air fryers continue to grow more popular around the world, home cooks are finding new and creative ways to use their all-in-one device.
One such innovative use is dehydrating food. When dehydrating in the air fryer, the only limit is your imagination. You can dehydrate citrus slices for a beautiful cocktail garnish, fruit slices for an on-the-go snack, and even meats for homemade jerky. Proper dehydration requires low, consistent heat combined with good airflow – two things air fryers are great at providing. While dedicated dehydrators are readily available, they only serve one purpose, and take up valuable counter space in the kitchen. Using an air fryer to dehydrate means you'll only need to purchase one device for a multitude of kitchen needs. It's both cost-effective and convenient, as you can do it all with the push of a button.
How to dehydrate in the air fryer
Believe it or not, many air fryers have a dedicated button for dehydrating. When pressed, the dehydrate button automatically sets the right time and temperature needed for proper dehydration. If your air fryer doesn't have a designated dehydrate button, set it for the lowest temperature it can go, which varies depending on the model. Of course, depending on the recipe, you will need to adjust the temperature accordingly. For example, dehydrated meats must reach an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit to be safe to eat.
No matter what you plan to dehydrate in the air fryer, it must first be cut into small, thin, and even pieces to ensure uniform dehydration. Place the food into the air fryer basket, spreading it evenly in a single layer without any overlap. Depending on what you're making, you will need anywhere from one to eight hours in the air fryer. While that may seem like a long time, just remember that dehydrating food works best when given ample time to cook low and slow. If you're dehydrating fresh herbs in the air fryer, one vital step to remember is weighing them down. This can be done by tying the herbs together with kitchen twine or using a heavy, metal object such as a stainless steel butter knife.