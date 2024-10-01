Argentine-Inspired Chimichurri And Tomato Pizza Recipe

Chimichurri is a delicious, olive oil–based condiment featuring parsley or cilantro along with ingredients, such as garlic, chile pepper, vinegar, lemon juice, herbs, and spices. This sauce is a staple not just in Argentina but also in Uruguay and Paraguay. Most commonly used to dress grilled or barbecued meat, it's also delicious on chicken, fish, grilled vegetables, and crusty bread. Combining chimichurri with pizza isn't the traditional way to serve it, but this fusion makes sense as Italian food is a big part of Argentine cuisine. Argentina had heavy Italian immigration between the 1880s and 1940s, and today, 62% of Argentine people have some kind of Italian roots (Universidad Nacional de la Matanza).

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for Argentine-inspired chimichurri and tomato pizza that's packed with significant flavor. Besides chimichurri, the pizza is topped with cherry tomatoes, oregano, crushed red pepper, mozzarella, and sharp provolone. The dish nods to the decadent Argentine dish provoleta, which consists of melted provolone mixed with oregano and crushed red pepper. Bottalico notes that this chimichurri recipe contains half the olive oil it normally does to prevent the pizza from becoming too saturated, so double the oil if you're making it for other uses. On chopping, she adds: "It may seem like time saver, but don't make chimichurri in the food processor. It's not supposed to be a puree. Finely chopping the ingredients by hand will preserve important texture."