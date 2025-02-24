5 Foolproof Tips For Stretching Pizza Dough Like A Pro

You'd be surprised how good a pizza can turn out in your own kitchen after mastering just a few tricky techniques, like stretching dough. While the ideal for a pizza is a high heat pizza oven, with good homemade pizza dough and toppings, you can still make a picture-worthy pie that will taste amazing without ever leaving your home. The dough itself isn't that complex or challenging, and as long as you avoid a few common mistakes for topping your pizza, like overloading with sauce and cheese, even inexperienced bakers should be able to do a great job.

Advertisement

There is only one part that's easy to trip up on: stretching the pizza dough, which can be sticky, hard to handle, and quick to tear. So we reached out to an expert, 13-time World Pizza Champion master pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani, to get his best tips for stretching your pizza dough like a real pro. Gemignani walked us through every aspect of stretching dough, from which surface makes it easiest to handle, to the exact size you want to aim for when you shape your pizza with a home setup. He even gave us the best technique for tossing your dough like a true pizzaiolo, and it's a lot easier than you might think. Covering each stage of the pizza shaping process, follow these five tips and you'll never worry about a lopsided or sticky pile of pizza dough again.

Advertisement