How To Throw Pizza Dough So That It Doesn't Tear, According To An Expert

Nothing complicates the circus act of making homemade pizza more than a dough that constantly tears when you stretch it, roll it, or toss it in the air. Somehow, the patched-up parts end up tougher than the rest — cruel battle wounds despite our best efforts.

To find out how to prepare dough at home with minimal frustration, we stepped into the kitchen with Chef Noah Zamler of Terra e Mare, a regional Italian trattoria in Chicago's South Loop. From pasta to focaccia to naturally leavened pizza, Zamler is no stranger to the inner workings of dough, baking a myriad of different breads for his two restaurants. (Zamler co-owns Irene's, a diner in North Center where he makes bagels from scratch.)

Zamler has been mastering the art of pizza making for over 14 years and can throw pies in the air like the best pizzaiolos in Napoli. And while gluten may get a bad rep these days, Zamler believes that harnessing this protein's elasticity is key to a thin, chewy, toss-able pizza. "Because at the end of the day," says Zamler, "if you've built enough of a gluten structure and a strong enough dough, then almost no matter what you do ... you're not going to tear your pizza dough."