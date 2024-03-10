The Trick To Getting Your Pizza Off The Peel And Into The Oven

Ever experienced the unfortunate problem of trying to release an uncooked pizza from a pizza peel? We've got the ultimate trick to help you seamlessly slide a stubbornly sticky homemade margherita into the oven. It's this: Loosen its annoyingly clingy grip on your peel by gently running an offset spatula under it.

While a dusting of flour can help prevent uncooked pizza from sticking to a pizza peel, it can also get absorbed into a particularly moist dough. High-hydration pizza doughs that contain lots of liquid result in pizzas with a lighter texture, crispier base, lots of air holes, and an appetizing flavor but they are also trickier to handle and more likely to stick. Cornmeal is touted as a better alternative to flour because it isn't absorbed into the dough and also lends it flavor but it does give the base of a pizza a grittier texture.

A long offset spatula is a good solution to releasing a pizza off a peel because of its clever design. This variety of spatula looks like a regular spatula except for one difference; it has an angled blade that bends down and away from the handle before it juts out into a straight line. This means you can angle it under the dough and run it around the circumference of your pizza easily. The metal length stays parallel to the pizza peel and is simultaneously thin enough to glide under the dough and long enough to reach the center.