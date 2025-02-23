The Best Temperature For Stretching Pizza Dough

Whether it is made from scratch or premade and defrosted, stretching your dough by hand is an integral step when preparing pizza at home. Barring some exceptions, doing so ensures that your crust gets evenly distributed across the pan while creating a thin and crispy base and a thicker crust to spread your sauce and toppings across. This balance can only be achieved by hand — and at the proper temperature. For an expert's opinion on what temperatures are best for stretching pizza dough, Tasting Table spoke with Tony Gemignani, a 13-time World Pizza Champion and master pizzaiolo, who offers some insight on the matter.

Advertisement

"It's easier to stretch cold dough if you want to practice, but a rule of thumb is to never put cold dough in a hot oven," he notes. This is because the gluten proteins in colder pizza dough are firmer and tighter. However, the catch with shaping your dough right out of the fridge is that it won't spread as thin and will usually come out far denser. In some cases, stretching and baking a cold dough can cause bubbles to form. Generally, you will see better results if you wait for your dough to warm up first.

"You want to try and get your dough up to room temperature," Gemignani recommends. "65 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit is fine for dough, or just keep it out at room temperature, covered for about an hour before stretching and cooking." There are many benefits to warming your dough before stretching; just be sure to keep in mind the tell-tale sign your pizza dough is ready to stretch.

Advertisement