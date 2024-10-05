The Roman-Style Technique For Perfectly Stretched Pizza Dough

Did you know it's not all pizza pies in the skies when it comes to tossing and stretching dough? Yes, it takes one part skill and one part acrobatic magic, but there are actually different techniques for different styles of pizza. We talked to Andrea Congiusta, executive chef at Pasta Beach, to find out more about the Roman style of stretching dough, which is Chef Congiusta's favorite.

"The concept is to gently press down the dough ball starting in the center and work your way outwards," Congiusta explains. "Repeat this motion until you achieve the right thickness." Roman-style pizza is known for its light and crispy crust, which means you'll want to keep gently working your way outwards until the dough is about ¼ of an inch. The reason this technique works for Roman-style pizza is that it prioritizes stretching gently and slowly so you're able to get that delicately thin dough without ripping it.