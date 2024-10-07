The Tell-Tale Sign Your Pizza Dough Is Ready To Stretch

Stretching your pizza dough at the correct time is one of the biggest contributors to the perfect pizza crust once baked: light, bubbly, and crispy on the outside, and soft in the center. The ingredients and method of making the dough are one beast, but proofing and shaping the dough are another. So how do you know when your dough has rested long enough and is ready to be stretched? Andrea Congiusta, the Executive Chef at Pasta Beach, says that when your rested ball of dough is soft and there's no resistance at the center, it's go-time.

Kneading your dough appropriately is essential to develop the gluten needed to give your dough the strength to rise and hold its shape when baked. But immediately after kneading, the gluten in the dough is tight from being worked, so the dough is very elastic; when you poke it, it will spring back up quickly. "The gluten in the dough needs to relax before it gets stretched, as this helps it not to break," Congiusta says. Proofing the dough sufficiently lets the gluten relax so that it will stretch easily into your desired pizza shape without tearing.