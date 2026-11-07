8 No-Bake Treats That Deserve A Spot On Your Thanksgiving Dessert Table

Hey, we get it; you may very well be totally stuffed after a long day of eating. You can plan for this by setting out smaller nibbles on the table, kitchen counter, or wherever you're serving the food. Something like pistachio and white chocolate truffles is a good way to go because it still looks interesting and colorful, but it doesn't take up much counter space. It incorporates white chocolate as the main ingredient but gets pistachio extract and a crushed pistachio coating to ramp up the nutty notes. This may require advance prep the day before. While it only takes a few minutes to mix, the white chocolate, cream, butter, and pistachio need around 4 hours in the fridge to set. Then after some other essential steps, it'll take at least another 30 minutes to fully harden. The result is incredibly impressive, rich, and perfectly pistachio-forward.

Chocolate-covered espresso beans follow a similar logic: They only need the stove to melt the chocolate and can be placed in a small bowl, where people can grab a little to nosh on at any time. This is great for after dinner, but you could easily place them out on a table for random snacking throughout the day. You only need 70% cocoa chocolate and coffee beans to achieve this treat, making it the simplest option. If you want to add other bite-sized sweets to the Thanksgiving table, classic Buckeyes are perfect for peanut butter lovers, or white chocolate lemon truffles add a citrusy tang. Everything is bite-sized and easy to grab.