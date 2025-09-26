This 3-Ingredient, No-Bake Dessert Is Giving Pumpkin Pie Vibes With Zero Hassle
Autumnal weather demands rich, cozy-tasting desserts, but it doesn't mean you have to put a lot of effort into whipping them up. Sure, the spiced fruit crisps and decadent pies are delicious, but all you need is canned pumpkin puree, Cool Whip, and vanilla instant pudding for a simple, no-bake dessert that tastes like fall.
Baking pie may seem like the most obvious way to use up pumpkin puree, but there are so many treats the canned ingredient can make, and using it for pumpkin fluff is one of our favorites. Classic pumpkin pie has a sweet, nutty flavor that's amped up with creamy additions, making pumpkin fluff the perfect no-fuss dessert to replicate the treat. Canned pumpkin puree doesn't need to be cooked prior to consumption, so it can easily be combined with the other ingredients and eaten.
All you need to do is mix the pumpkin puree with the instant pudding mix, then fold in the Cool Whip. The hardest part about the recipe is waiting 30 minutes or longer for the pumpkin fluff to set in the fridge. Afterwards, though, you can use it as filling for a no-bake pie, or dig straight into the dessert with graham crackers.
Pumpkin fluff has deliciously endless uses
With its ease and simple ingredient list, the fluffy treat can bring a taste of pumpkin pie to almost any dish. Pumpkin fluff also functions as a dip, making it the star of all your fall-themed charcuterie boards. Pair the dip with apple slices, Concord grapes, brie, prosciutto, pears, and rosemary and sea salt crackers, or stick with the dessert theme by adding peanut butter pretzels, blondies, salted caramel fudge, ginger snaps, and dried cranberries to the charcuterie board.
To really make the pumpkin fluff stand out, hack your canned pumpkin puree by stirring in some spices. Pumpkin pie spice is the obvious choice, but you can stick with just cinnamon or nutmeg, or opt to add Chinese five-spice powder instead. Any choice adds a touch of warmth to charcuterie boards, but it also gives the pumpkin fluff a cozy touch that's perfect for breakfast. The spiced dessert tastes incredible when spiced onto waffles or pancakes, or used as a nutty dip for French toast sticks.
If you want to simply eat the pumpkin fluff in pudding form, focus on elevating the simple ingredients. Roasting the pumpkin puree prior to mixing it with the Cool Whip and pudding mix gives it a toasty, richer flavor. Speaking of pudding mix, you don't have to stick with just vanilla. Opt for butterscotch or white chocolate for a nuttier flavor that's fit for fall.