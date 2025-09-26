This 3-Ingredient, No-Bake Dessert Is Giving Pumpkin Pie Vibes With Zero Hassle

Autumnal weather demands rich, cozy-tasting desserts, but it doesn't mean you have to put a lot of effort into whipping them up. Sure, the spiced fruit crisps and decadent pies are delicious, but all you need is canned pumpkin puree, Cool Whip, and vanilla instant pudding for a simple, no-bake dessert that tastes like fall.

Baking pie may seem like the most obvious way to use up pumpkin puree, but there are so many treats the canned ingredient can make, and using it for pumpkin fluff is one of our favorites. Classic pumpkin pie has a sweet, nutty flavor that's amped up with creamy additions, making pumpkin fluff the perfect no-fuss dessert to replicate the treat. Canned pumpkin puree doesn't need to be cooked prior to consumption, so it can easily be combined with the other ingredients and eaten.

All you need to do is mix the pumpkin puree with the instant pudding mix, then fold in the Cool Whip. The hardest part about the recipe is waiting 30 minutes or longer for the pumpkin fluff to set in the fridge. Afterwards, though, you can use it as filling for a no-bake pie, or dig straight into the dessert with graham crackers.