Effortless No-Bake Pumpkin Pie Is One Secret Ingredient Away

With the holiday season rapidly approaching and the clock ever-ticking, saving money at the grocery store and time in the kitchen are more important than ever. Turkey will always need time to roast and getting those sweet and savory side dishes just right also requires a level of effort that you can't simply sleep on. If you're looking to fast-track dessert duties, however, a no-bake pie frees up space in your oven and keeps your kitchen time to a minimum. There's no need to search for pie alternatives this Thanksgiving with this modern upgrade to a classic pumpkin pie recipe. Grab a package of pudding and your favorite pre-made crust for a new yearly sweet treat tradition.

Because the easiest, creamiest no-bake pies require such few ingredients, you won't have to sweat over your shopping list. You only need to pair a pudding and whipped topping or cream cheese together, mix everything up, and fill a pre-made graham cracker or cookie crust before popping everything into the refrigerator to chill and set. For a perfect pumpkin pie, you can start with a seasonal Jell-O Pumpkin Spice Pudding and Pie Filling (available on Amazon) and mix this with the cream element. If you want to incorporate pumpkin puree as well, you can add it to your pumpkin spice-flavored Jell-O or start with a vanilla pudding for slightly less of the pumpkin taste.