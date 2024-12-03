Effortless No-Bake Pumpkin Pie Is One Secret Ingredient Away
With the holiday season rapidly approaching and the clock ever-ticking, saving money at the grocery store and time in the kitchen are more important than ever. Turkey will always need time to roast and getting those sweet and savory side dishes just right also requires a level of effort that you can't simply sleep on. If you're looking to fast-track dessert duties, however, a no-bake pie frees up space in your oven and keeps your kitchen time to a minimum. There's no need to search for pie alternatives this Thanksgiving with this modern upgrade to a classic pumpkin pie recipe. Grab a package of pudding and your favorite pre-made crust for a new yearly sweet treat tradition.
Because the easiest, creamiest no-bake pies require such few ingredients, you won't have to sweat over your shopping list. You only need to pair a pudding and whipped topping or cream cheese together, mix everything up, and fill a pre-made graham cracker or cookie crust before popping everything into the refrigerator to chill and set. For a perfect pumpkin pie, you can start with a seasonal Jell-O Pumpkin Spice Pudding and Pie Filling (available on Amazon) and mix this with the cream element. If you want to incorporate pumpkin puree as well, you can add it to your pumpkin spice-flavored Jell-O or start with a vanilla pudding for slightly less of the pumpkin taste.
No-bake pie tips
You'll want to make sure that the crust you use for your no-bake pie will complement the flavors and textures of your dessert. Most typical of no-bake pies is a graham cracker crust like Keebler Ready Graham Cracker Pie Crust because, unlike a traditional dough crust, these do not need to be baked. For an extra rich element, you can also use a Keebler Ready Shortbread Pie Crust or a Keebler Ready Chocolate Pie Crust for more decadent flavor. Remember to keep the balance of flavors in mind and note what kind of pudding you're using.
For those who want to add a bit more flair and homemade style, there are other ways to level up your no-bake pie. Starting with a vanilla-flavored pudding will give you more leeway to add as much or as little pumpkin puree or pumpkin spice seasoning blend as you wish. With something like a Jell-O Cook and Serve Butterscotch Pudding and Pie Filling (available on Amazon) you'll be starting with a much sweeter base which you can balance out with the addition of pumpkin puree. Remember that if you add whipped topping or cream cheese to the mix, this will also cut the sweetness of flavored puddings. Happy no-baking!