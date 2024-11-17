16 Pie Alternatives You Should Consider Serving On Thanksgiving
The leaves are falling, and we've hung up the Halloween costumes and eaten all the candy, so it's time to focus on the most food-centric of the holidays: Thanksgiving. While many folks go hog-wild (or may I say, turkey-wild) for the mashed potatoes and the gravy, I would trade all of it in for the desserts. Thanksgiving is focused on one class of desserts in particular: the pies. You have your three classics, the pumpkin, the pecan, and the apple, and then you have your wild cards, like peanut butter, silk, and chess pie. And for many tables, the desserts stop there. Non-pies need not apply.
As a well-rounded home baker who likes to experiment with a range of different sweet treats, I can appreciate the versatility of the pie. But I can also see why we should abandon the notion that only pies are worthy of gracing our plates on Thanksgiving. To broaden everyone's sugar-laden horizons, I've created a guide to several desserts worth serving at your feast. I attempted to include diverse dishes, both in terms of flavor and composition, so that there is something for everyone. Moreover, I also wanted representation for dishes novices can make and those well-suited to folks looking for a challenge.
Fruit crisp
Fruit crisps may seem like a lazy person's perfect dessert, but I think they are equally as deserving of your love, affection, and that big scoop of whipped topping. While pies require you to methodically measure the different fillings, make and roll the pie crust, and bake it until it reaches the perfect level of doneness, fruit crisp is much easier. All you need to do is dice up your fruit of choice, toss it into a baking dish or a cast iron skillet, and add your streusel topping. It's that easy, which makes it a perfect fit for your busy Thanksgiving dessert itinerary.
Apple crisp is a great dish to start with seasonal produce. You can also add your own twist to this recipe by adding oatmeal to your crisp topping or swapping out the regular butter for brown butter for a nuttier flavor. And if you want to add a bit more pizazz, consider adding a handful of punchy, popping cranberries into your crisp.
Cheesecake
You might say that cheesecake is just a fancier version of pie, but it's clear that "cake" is in its name. Regardless, cheesecake is a dessert that will definitely win over more eaters than the divisive dish of pumpkin pie.
Making your own cheesecake can seem like a daunting task — especially if you've had one crack or come out underdone in the past. The good news is that you can easily whip up a no-bake cheesecake that will save you all the headaches without sacrificing flavor. Add seasonal baking spice like cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice, and a scoop of pumpkin puree into your cream cheese filling to make it more autumnal. You don't have to use a traditional pie crust either; a cookie crumb crust made with crushed gingersnaps, graham crackers, or Oreos could elevate your choice of cheesecake filling.
Pumpkin is a fantastic option to put this dessert on the Thanksgiving track. But, you can also add diced apples, pecan, or even chocolate to add your own spin on this Thanksgiving table-worthy dessert.
Bread pudding
Bread pudding is one food that I would describe as a sleeper hit. You don't expect it to be that good until you dig out a recipe that's been tucked away for years, whip it up, and ask yourself why it's been so long since you last made it.
Not only can you utilize the extra unseasoned bread from your favorite stuffing recipe, but you can also infuse this timeless dessert with your own Thanksgiving spin. If you're after something super decadent, try making a chocolate bread pudding by cubing up some soft sourdough (which will offset some of the richness of the chocolate) and pouring a chocolate-infused custard on top. This dessert is super decadent and will be the perfect reprieve from savory turkey and mashed potatoes. Or, you can try to infuse autumnal fruit, like cranberries, raisins, and chopped apples, into a brioche bread pudding. Pack on the baking spices, and I can guarantee you won't miss the pie.
Dumplings
Apple dumplings are a dessert that you may have spotted at a bakery, but never thought twice about making yourself. However, I'm happy to report that you can make your own mini apple dumplings by tucking each piece of sliced apple around crescent roll dough and baking it in the oven. While this won't give you the classic, domed shape often associated with this dessert, you'll still get a bite-sized treat that the folks at your table can grab as they head home. You also may consider serving apple dumplings if you want to represent the timeless flavor of apple pie in a bit more compact and easy-to-eat format.
Apple is the go-to filling for dumplings because it holds together well and doesn't often permeate through to the outside dumpling coating. Though, you could add your own creative spin by using dried raisins, craisins, or a homemade spice blend.
Pound cake
There are arguably other desserts that scream "Thanksgiving" more than a thick, heavy, and dense pound cake. Despite the simplicity of the pound cake recipe, there are tons of simple variations you can make to elevate its flavor and make it all the more autumnal. The first would be to add a layer of apples inside the pound cake before you bake it. That way, you'll get a solid bite of flavor in every bite, completed by the softness of cooked apple. Moreover, you could layer in some spices, like cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice, to further distract from the denseness and heaviness of the cake.
Or, try to add a scoop or two of pumpkin puree to this cake. While this addition may shift the entire allure of a vanilla-flavored pound cake, the squash will offer a bright hint of flavor and a ton of moisture. Finish your cake off with a maple or a spiced sugar drizzle to tie the whole thing together.
Brownies
Chocolate on Thanksgiving? Maybe if it's in a decadent chocolate silk pie, but why would anyone ever want cocoa to eclipse the more traditional flavors of the Thanksgiving dessert table?
Because it's absolutely delicious, that's why. Brownies are one of the simplest chocolatey desserts you can whip up. There's no rolling pie dough or worrying about the preciseness of your custard. All you need to do is toss everything in a bowl, bake it, and be done with it.
Apples and brownies aren't great pairings for Thanksgiving, but pumpkins and pecans are two traditional Thanksgiving sweets that can make your brownies shine without running the chocolate flavor out of town. Cocoa works well with warming spices, like cinnamon, so be sure to add a hefty dose to your recipe. Chop up a couple of handfuls of pecans and stir them into your brownie batter, or consider marbling some pumpkin blondie batter with your favorite brownie recipe and watch what can happen.
Strudel
Apple strudel is far from the easiest dessert you can make for Thanksgiving, but there are certainly ways that you can make this recipe more novice-friendly. Unlike apple pie, this dessert can be made with frozen puff pastry. Let your dough thaw before you start working with it to prevent any unsightly cracks. Then, sandwich in your apple filling (pre-made or store-bought are both fine) before tucking up the entire log and baking it.
The main reason why I like serving strudel over pie for Thanksgiving is because the dessert is much lighter. That means you can cut it into small strips and serve it with other small, bite-sized desserts on Thanksgiving. No guest will be too full to resist a couple bites of this sweet pie alternative.
Tiramisu
Tiramisu is often thought of as the timeless dessert made with mascarpone, ladyfingers, and coffee — all topped with a beautiful, cocoa dusting on top. It's relatively easy to make, yet has an element of refinement to it — which are two qualities that make it an excellent addition to your Thanksgiving dessert table.
Don't just stick to the standard tiramisu for this recipe, either. I would recommend exploring different flavors and trying to put a creative, autumnal spin on it. For one, try a no-cook pumpkin tiramisu. The canned pumpkin is mixed in with the sweeteners, mascarpone, spices, and heavy cream to create a decadent, yet still seasonal layer. While it might seem like the espresso-soaked cookies are a bit out of place here, you'll find that the slightly bitter profile of the coffee really balances out the sweetness of the pumpkin and the cream. Moreover, the cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg will play off the coffee aroma and make for a dish that smells as good as it tastes.
Bundt cake
Part of making an impressive Thanksgiving is creating visually appealing desserts, not just ones that taste great. And with a Bundt pan, you can have the best of both worlds.
The one real caveat to this suggestion is that not all cakes can be Bundt cakes. The shape and size of the pan require you to select a batter that can hold its own as it bakes. Thus, you'll want to avoid light and fluffy cakes for your Thanksgiving table. Instead, transform your favorite pumpkin bread recipe with this ring-shaped mold. Add a maple-infused glaze to the top of it, or chop up some nuts to add some texture to your recipe. Apple-stuffed cakes work just as well, since the density of the fruit is a great match for a sturdy, yet basic batter. If you love fall flavors, you may even consider a fun riff on an apple cider donut.
Trifle
I have a slight obsession with trifles, because you can transform an ugly, poorly baked, or dry cake into something that looks and tastes intentional. All you need to make one is a layer of cake, or with many trifles, several layers of creamy elements. These elements include everything from pudding and Cool Whip to fruit puree and frosting.
I recommend that people design their trifles around a central theme. If you're going with a riff on a pumpkin pie, you may add layers of crumbled pumpkin cake, cream cheese spread (to counteract some of the pumpkin's sweetness), and spiced Cool Whip. You'll also want to avoid assembling it too far in advance. Otherwise, your Thanksgiving guests will be met with layers of soggy cake.
Moreover, trifles are a more kid-friendly dessert than pie (it's the mushy pumpkin that's a turn-off for many). That's why I prefer to make a small container of it for gatherings where I know I'll have young guests so that I know there will be something for everyone.
Cookie bars
Cookie bars can be an easy rendition of the classic Thanksgiving dessert: pecan pie. The major complaint I get with pecan pie is that it's far too dense and far too sweet. When you get one or two bites in you're wholly overwhelmed by its flavor and sugariness then have to put the plate down and walk away.
But, when you transform that pie into cookie bars, you can cut your treats into smaller pieces and juxtapose that sweet, nutty filling with a less-sweet base. When I make pecan pie bars, I'll use a 50/50 ratio of shortbread to syrupy pecan topping. That way, I'm not missing out on the nutty flavor of the bars, but I'm getting the subtle profile of the buttery shortbread underneath the treat.
Apple pie cookie bars are another favorite recipe you want to turn to if the saccharine overload of pecan pie is too much. The shortbread base is a great buttery accompaniment to the soft, spiced apples. And if you want to take it a step further, you can always add a crumbled streusel topping, drizzle of caramel, or sandwich your bars with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Fruit galette
Want to impress all of the guests at your Thanksgiving table? Ditch your ho-hum pie for a galette. Based on a picture alone, you probably can't tell the difference between these two fruity desserts. In short, galettes are more free-form; they're baked on a sheet pan, so they don't have the same density or sloped sides as a pie. Rather than crimping the edges, the galette's sides are gently (and haphazardly) folded to create a rustic-looking dessert. If a minimalist Thanksgiving is what you're after, this dessert needs to make an appearance.
However, not all of your favorite Thanksgiving pies can be converted into a galette. Custard-based pies, like pumpkin and pecan, can't get the par-bake they need to be successful in a galette format. Instead, you'll want to stick to the fruits here. Thinly sliced apples, pears, or even persimmons are excellent fillings for a slightly-sweetened galette crust.
Crème brûlée
Thanksgiving is the day to pull out all the stops. Gravy made with homemade, made-from-scratch poultry stock? Artisan stuffing with rustic sourdough? A charcuterie board that rivals the ones you see plastered all over TikTok? A crème brûlée is at home with these ostentatious displays of culinary prowess. It's guaranteed to make your guests tell you that you'll be the host of next year's Thanksgiving (whether you like it or not).
I should first point out that Thanksgiving Day is not the first day you should try making crème brûlée. You should practice getting the perfect custard texture and handling your torch before adding your unique fall spin. The texture and consistency of crème brûlée has to be perfect to come out as a show-stopping success. So, once you've done your masterclass in making homemade crème brûlée, you can upgrade it with chai spices or add pumpkin.
Cake roll
Rolling your cake into a log is one way to upgrade a ho-hum cake recipe into something more Thanksgiving table-worthy. Essentially, all you'll need to do is get your hands on a thin piece of cake, some frosting, and some decorations (if you do so choose) to get your cake ready for your dessert table.
Like making a Bundt cake, you'll want to select a sponge variety that can be contorted, twisted, and wrapped into a tight swirl. Over-baked sponges, which have a propensity for cracking, are not the best fit for this recipe. A moist pumpkin or spice cake would be a great fit. I would recommend pairing these sweet cakes with a lightly-sweetened frosting rather than a buttercream that makes your teeth hurt, so the flavors are a little more mature and well-balanced. Your guests will appreciate the subtle spice of the cake and, like many other desserts on this list, the ability to grab a thin slice of it, along with another sweet selection.
Seasonal rice pudding
Rice pudding ... on Thanksgiving? While many folks might think of this cozy dessert as something they'd find on the table at their grandmother's house, this is one sweet that is more deserving of a spot on your Thanksgiving roster than you might think.
The main reason why serving rice pudding (or tapioca, which is in the same family) on this holiday is because of how easily customizable it is. Aside from rice, milk, and sugar, there's very little you need. Plus, you can mix it all in a tray and bake it the morning of Thanksgiving — no messing with uncooperative pie crusts here. To whip up an autumnal rendition, consider serving your rice pudding with a cooked, sweetened apple filling. Pumpkin puree can also tie back into your fall theme, especially when paired with a hefty dose of pumpkin pie spice.
Torte
We can't leave our gluten-free folks out on Thanksgiving. Chocolate torte is one dessert you may add to your Thanksgiving table for those with dietary restrictions, but everyone will probably end up eating it anyway. It's just that good.
You can easily whip up a flourless chocolate torte with almond flour, eggs, sugar, butter, and chocolate. You could also find some variations of this dessert made without eggs or dairy to feed your vegan and plant-based guests, too. You can integrate more spices here, including those beyond the classic fall warming spices, including cayenne and chili powder, to add your own spin.
I like serving torte on Thanksgiving because it gives a little reprieve from the classic Thanksgiving desserts. While it may veer far from the definition of "traditional," the holiday isn't about what's on the table it's about who's sitting around it.