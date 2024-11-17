16 Pie Alternatives You Should Consider Serving On Thanksgiving

The leaves are falling, and we've hung up the Halloween costumes and eaten all the candy, so it's time to focus on the most food-centric of the holidays: Thanksgiving. While many folks go hog-wild (or may I say, turkey-wild) for the mashed potatoes and the gravy, I would trade all of it in for the desserts. Thanksgiving is focused on one class of desserts in particular: the pies. You have your three classics, the pumpkin, the pecan, and the apple, and then you have your wild cards, like peanut butter, silk, and chess pie. And for many tables, the desserts stop there. Non-pies need not apply.

Advertisement

As a well-rounded home baker who likes to experiment with a range of different sweet treats, I can appreciate the versatility of the pie. But I can also see why we should abandon the notion that only pies are worthy of gracing our plates on Thanksgiving. To broaden everyone's sugar-laden horizons, I've created a guide to several desserts worth serving at your feast. I attempted to include diverse dishes, both in terms of flavor and composition, so that there is something for everyone. Moreover, I also wanted representation for dishes novices can make and those well-suited to folks looking for a challenge.