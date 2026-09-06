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Ice cream is one of the most iconic desserts out there, serving as a great way finish a meal or enjoy as an afternoon treat. While there's no shortage of store-bought ice creams readily available at the grocery store, learning how to make the frozen treat at home is an invaluable skill. It's a surprisingly easy task when you go for the no-churn route, like I did in this no-churn apple cider ice cream recipe, meaning that you don't need a specialty appliance — just a hand mixer and a freezer will do most of the heavy lifting.

This fall-inspired ice cream recipe requires only a few ingredients, but they all play an important role in yielding that final texture and flavor profile. Sweetened condensed milk provides optimal sweetness and thickness, while the addition of homemade whipped cream creates a churned texture without an ice cream maker. One of my favorite things about making my own ice cream is being able to add a unique flavor spin, and here, spiced apple cider is the autumnal star of the show. This recipe involves two chilling steps, but it can be made several days in advance to save time the day you want to enjoy it. Storing homemade ice cream is quite easy, just make sure to use an airtight container and keep it in the freezer for upwards of two weeks.