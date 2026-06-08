There's no denying that most desserts taste better when homemade rather than purchased in a grocery store. And, for the most part, it's easy enough to whip up a delicious homemade dessert that rivals the ease of purchasing a store-bought version, like cookies, brownies, or cakes. There is a major exception, though, and it's one that dominates the freezer section of any grocery store: ice cream. The beloved frozen, creamy treat isn't super easy to make at home if you don't have an ice cream machine or other appliance that's capable of churning ice cream. Luckily, thanks to no-churn ice cream recipes — like this no-churn blueberry pie ice cream recipe, from developer Katie Rosenhouse — you don't need a specialized machine to whip up the frozen favorite right at home.

One big perk to making ice cream at home is that you can customize the flavors, meaning you can whip up something deliciously unique, like this blueberry pie version. "This ice cream is so fun to put together, and the flavors and textures of blueberry pie really shine through," Rosenhouse shares. Not only is the blueberry pie filling wonderfully vibrant, fruity, and balanced, but "the cinnamon sugar pie crust adds crisp layers throughout the creamy vanilla ice cream base that really takes it over the top." This recipe does require a little bit of patience and a stand mixer, but the results yield an ice cream far more delicious than anything you'd buy in a tub at the store.