Don't Buy An Ice Cream Maker, You Can Churn The Treat With An Appliance You Likely Own Already

There are a few different ways of making an ice cream base in the slow cooker. One is to whisk all of the ingredients in a dish and place it in a water bath inside of the slow cooker. If you opt to prepare the custard this way, just leave it to simmer until it's thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. It should take somewhere between three and five hours and have a temperature of about 175 degrees Fahrenheit.

Another option is to warm the cream before adding it to the rest of the ingredients and cooking everything on high for about one hour. This works especially well for more stable bases that have ingredients like cornstarch or gelatin. The final thing you can try is simply heating everything together right in the slow cooker pot and waiting. It might take a bit longer, but it should work like a charm.

Whatever method you opt for, all you need to do is place the custard in the freezer once it's ready. If you're using a recipe without stabilizers, you might still need an ice cream maker, but a homemade no-churn recipe should eliminate the need for it. Try it out with a variety of delicious ice cream recipes and thank us later.