Don't Buy An Ice Cream Maker, You Can Churn The Treat With An Appliance You Likely Own Already
A few decades ago, it felt as if everyone was making anything they possibly could in a slow cooker. The once-advanced device was a favorite for everything from family-style dinners to cozy desserts, but it's been tossed to the wayside over the years as newer appliances have taken the world by storm. However, these old-school appliances still have their uses, and one of the most unusual foods you should try in a slow cooker will probably surprise you: ice cream. Yes, you read that correctly — and you won't be disappointed.
It is certainly possible to use a slow cooker to whip up a delicious batch of homemade ice cream, and it makes preparing the dessert so much easier. While you do still need a freezer, the slow cooker takes all of the hard work out of making the ice cream's base. This is because the appliance's low cooking temperature is perfect for cooking an egg-based custard. When switched to low, the slow cooker heats the custard gently enough to avoid any curdling, and you don't have to watch over it like when you cook the mixture on a stove. After it's done, place it in the freezer and enjoy your sweet treat the following day.
Making a custard base in a slow cooker
There are a few different ways of making an ice cream base in the slow cooker. One is to whisk all of the ingredients in a dish and place it in a water bath inside of the slow cooker. If you opt to prepare the custard this way, just leave it to simmer until it's thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. It should take somewhere between three and five hours and have a temperature of about 175 degrees Fahrenheit.
Another option is to warm the cream before adding it to the rest of the ingredients and cooking everything on high for about one hour. This works especially well for more stable bases that have ingredients like cornstarch or gelatin. The final thing you can try is simply heating everything together right in the slow cooker pot and waiting. It might take a bit longer, but it should work like a charm.
Whatever method you opt for, all you need to do is place the custard in the freezer once it's ready. If you're using a recipe without stabilizers, you might still need an ice cream maker, but a homemade no-churn recipe should eliminate the need for it. Try it out with a variety of delicious ice cream recipes and thank us later.