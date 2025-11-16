10 Unexpected Foods To Try In Your Slow Cooker ASAP

Since they were first introduced in the 1970s, slow cookers and Crock-Pots have become a staple in kitchens all over the U.S. It's hardly surprising when you consider how easy and low-effort these handy appliances make dinnertime. If you're cooking up a stew or a soup, for example, you can just pop all of the ingredients in the slow cooker in the morning, and then by evening, it's ready to eat. It's not wizardry; it's simply slow, low-temperature cooking that utilizes condensation as a tool to add moisture and tenderness to food.

Most of us know we can throw ingredients like vegetables, stock, and tinned tomatoes into a slow cooker, but actually, when it comes to these popular kitchen gadgets, there aren't many limits on what you can put in them. Did you know you can slow cook chocolate, candy corn, Oreos, and even potato chips? Yep, it's all true. Keep reading to find out some of the most unexpected foods to try in your slow cooker.