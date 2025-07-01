Don't Throw Out Banana Peels — They're The Key To Juicy Slow Cooked Meat

You've likely heard of saving your super-ripe bananas for making banana bread. The adventurous among you may have even kept the skins aside, spritzed them with lemon juice, and fried them up with aromatics and spices to make a vegetarian curry. However, there's another way to cleverly repurpose those banana peels that would otherwise be discarded or tossed on the compost heap: adding them to your slow cooker to make juicier braised meats and stews.

Now, you'll want to use fresher yellow banana peels here rather than the ones that are speckled with brown spots or patches. All you need to do is peel your bananas as normal and toss them into your slow cooker, along with the other core ingredients in your recipe, such as beef brisket, veggies, and a cooking liquid, like broth, wine, or water. Of course, you can use up the innards of your bananas as usual in smoothies, fruit salad, and warming bakes.

As your slow-cooked stew simmers away, the banana peel, which naturally contains around 85% moisture, will help to keep the meat tender and succulent. Once your slow-cooked meat is ready, you can remove the peel if it's still intact. If it has cooked down thoroughly, you can leave it in there if preferred to lend your dish some texture and boost its nutritional profile. The skin won't lend the stew any sweetness and neither will it impart a fruity aroma, so don't worry about it tasting like bananas.