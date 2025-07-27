The Genius Way To Bake Chocolate Lava Cake For The Gooiest Center

Lava cake is an undeniably rich dessert that achieves all the best textures and tastes in one luxurious treat. While it's normally baked in individual ramekins until the cake exterior is cooked yet the center is still molten, there's another genius way to bake chocolate lava cake for the gooiest center: In a crockpot. To make the perfect slow cooker lava cake, all you need is to add chocolate cake batter directly to the cooking pot, dollop in generous spoonfuls of prepared chocolate pudding, and cover the whole thing with dark chocolate chips before placing on the lid and cooking the treat slowly.

The beauty of this dessert is that it's meant to be soft, tender, and melty, making it perfect for slow cooking methods — which are generally more forgiving and gentle than baking in the oven. This means you can more comfortably make a foolproof dessert by setting the crockpot on high to do its thing for a few hours. Like with other spoonable bakes like the perfect crockpot bread pudding, when chocolate cake is slowly cooked with scoops of creamy pudding and chocolate chips, the final result is optimally baked chocolate cake with gooey and warm chocolate pudding in every bite. It's a dessert fit for any chocolate-lover, especially when eaten hot and topped with powdered sugar and vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.